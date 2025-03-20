Hollow Knight: Silksong mentioned in upcoming Xbox games lineup

The ID@Xbox team has created a bit of a stir online, thanks to a recent blog post mentioning Hollow Knight: Silksong as one of a handful of “incredible” upcoming games arriving on Xbox. The post was designed to reveal that USD $5 billion has been paid out to developers with the ID@Xbox program, and that it’s launched over 1,000 games in the past year – but of course, it’s the smaller details that have stood out.

In a seemingly throwaway line, ID@Xbox director Guy Richards said: “Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course Hollow Knight: Silksong too!”

Hollow Knight: Silksong, you say? The mention of the game has spread online, with many poring over the wording, and how it appears to be attached to a range of games set to release shortly. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is launching in April 2025, as is Descenders Next. While FBC: Firebreak doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it’s targeting 2025.

With Hollow Knight: Silksong grouped into this lot of games, there’s now speculation that it could also sneak into the 2025 lineup, after years of absence. This remains pure speculation, but the mention has certainly inspired renewed conversation and excitement around the game.

Read: Team Cherry provides new Hollow Knight: Silksong update

What’s going on with Hollow Knight: Silksong?

At this stage, it’s unclear whether this mention of Hollow Knight: Silksong reveals anything more about the game, and Team Cherry’s plans for release. The game has been noticeably absent for several years now, missing a range of announced release windows.

In 2022, it appeared in a showcase that was designed for games releasing within the following 12 months, but it failed to appear in 2023, and didn’t appear in 2024, either.

The reality is there’s a lot of pressure on Team Cherry to get this game “right” following the blockbuster success of the original Hollow Knight, and so the team is taking its time, working quietly to create a great experience that lives up to its predecessor.

For a more tangible update, we last heard from Team Cherry in January 2025, following fan speculation around a possible ARG centred on changes made to the social media profile of Hollow Knight co-creator Will Pellen. Essentially, fans decided the developer was teasing new clues for the game, and so they set about drawing wild links and theories about Pellen’s new profile picture.

Later, one of the clue hunters revealed they’d been contacted by a member of Team Cherry and informed the ARG was a “nothingburger” and there was actually no Silksong ARG. In an additional message, that team member – Matthew Griffin, marketer and publisher – reassured keen players that “the game is real, progressing and will release.”

For now, that’s the latest word we’ve heard from Team Cherry, which isn’t really much to go on – but it’s all we’ve got. Those keen to learn more about Hollow Knight: Silksong will simply have to keep staying patient, and keep an ear out for more news. Even with the latest ID@Xbox tease, we don’t know if news will arrive sooner or later, so it’s best to temper expectations.