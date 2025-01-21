Team Cherry provides new Hollow Knight: Silksong update

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been in development for quite some time, with the wait between updates inspiring some players to look for new clues where seemingly none exist. In the latest goose chase, players decided clues to the game’s future announcement were hiding in social media profile changes made by Hollow Knight co-creator Will Pellen.

As reported extensively by GamesRadar+, keen players formulated a theory that Pellen was teasing Hollow Knight: Silksong‘s announcement in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct set for 2 April 2025. Per X user Penkaru, Pellen’s new profile image appeared to be derived from a recipe posted on 2 April 2024, exactly a year ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Another user forged a connection between Pellen’s new X handle and a wine developed in the Adelaide Hills in April 2024. One further connection in a tweet surfaced by TheGamer suggested a phrasing link to an Imagine Dragons song released on 2 April 2024.

These clues all seemed to add up to an ARG designed to reveal more about Hollow Knight: Silksong, with keen players tasked with solving the mystery at its heart. But per one of the clue hunters, fireb0rn, these clues have now amounted to a “nothingburger.”

“Leth reached out to me to confirm there was no Silksong ARG and that the changes to William’s account and the tweet were a nothingburger. Apologies to have misled everyone,” fireb0rn posted on X. The “Leth” in question here is Matthew Griffin, marketer and publisher for Team Cherry.

In an additional message, responding to a fan query, Griffin further confirmed, “Yes the game is real, progressing and will release.”

What’s going on with Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Griffin’s brief comments are the biggest update we’ve had about Hollow Knight: Silksong for quite some time. While there have been many clues to its release over the last few years, Team Cherry has remained relatively quiet about development, working away behind the scenes on a game that aims to meet grand expectations.

Silksong was announced back in 2019, and has since appeared sporadically in digital game showcases. In 2022, it appeared in a showcase that was designed for games releasing within the following 12 months, but it failed to appear in 2023, and didn’t appear in 2024, either.

For now, it’s unclear when exactly the game will actually release. There have been some stirrings around Silksong recently, with spotted ESRB listings and a page going live on the Xbox store, but for anything more tangible we’ll have to stay patient, and avoid speculation.

While the idea of a Silksong ARG was enticing, and keen players leapt on clues presented, suffice to the say the announcement of its “nothingburger” status caused disappointment, really, for no reason.

As always, in the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong, it’s best to stick to facts and wait for official word from Team Cherry. The game remains in development, and no matter how long it takes, it will arrive when it’s ready.