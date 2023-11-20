Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Every new feature in the Give & Gather update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has just received its third major content update, with a bundle of new quests, characters, multiplayer features, and celebrations now available for all players. If you’ve exhausted all your quest lines, or maxed out all your relationships, now is the time to hop back in and enjoy a fresh dose of island living.

The major inclusion for this latest update is the Give & Gather celebration, a holiday-themed bonanza of ugly sweaters and gift-giving – it’s live from now until 26 December – but there’s also plenty of other new activities in the game.

For one thing, there’s a brand new character landing on Friendship Island, My Sweet Piano, aka My Melody’s best friend. You’ll need to fulfil a new quest for My Melody to ensure everything is perfect for the arrival of My Sweet Piano, and she’ll join the festivities permanently once her conditions are met. In addition, My Melody’s Mama, Papa, Grandma, and Grandpa are also arriving as Visitors.

Alongside these fresh faces, the game’s new update also introduces more quests for the Island Mystery saga, revolving around the “Heart of Friendship Island” and the magic within. If you hit the dead end of your quest lines pre-update, you should now have a clear path forward.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cooking Recipes Guide

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Another new feature arriving with this update is the ability to improve your friendship level in multiplayer mode. You’ll now have a friendship score with anyone who visits your island, and you’ll be able to raise this by spending time with them, and completing tasks together.

As detailed in the latest update notes, there are also a range of other features and improvements now available in the game, including the ability to create a custom rabbit avatar. Here’s the full update notes, courtesy of Sunblink and Sanrio:

Give & Gather Celebration – From November 17 to December 26, help Cinnamoroll deliver special presents to each Sanrio friend and receive unique presents in return. Open up all of your holiday presents in the Give & Gather Celebration Finale. The more presents you deliver, the more presents you’ll have!

– From November 17 to December 26, help Cinnamoroll deliver special presents to each Sanrio friend and receive unique presents in return. Open up all of your holiday presents in the Give & Gather Celebration Finale. The more presents you deliver, the more presents you’ll have! New Iconic Sanrio Character and Visitors – My Sweet Piano makes her debut on the island and My Melody wants everything ‘perfect’ for her arrival. Meanwhile, family’s in town! My Melody’s Mama, Papa, Grandma, and Grandpa are visiting for the holidays, and they want to see you too!

– My Sweet Piano makes her debut on the island and My Melody wants everything ‘perfect’ for her arrival. Meanwhile, family’s in town! My Melody’s Mama, Papa, Grandma, and Grandpa are visiting for the holidays, and they want to see you too! The Mystery Continues – The saga of the Island Mystery continues as Hello Kitty and Friends discover the legendary Heart of Friendship Island. Will you be able to heal the magic within?

– The saga of the Island Mystery continues as Hello Kitty and Friends discover the legendary Heart of Friendship Island. Will you be able to heal the magic within? Multiplayer Friendship Levels – Now, players can jump into a multiplayer game with a friend and level up their Friendship, just like with Sanrio friends! Complete tasks with one another to obtain brand new rewards and benefits.

– Now, players can jump into a multiplayer game with a friend and level up their Friendship, just like with Sanrio friends! Complete tasks with one another to obtain brand new rewards and benefits. New Avatar Type – Hop into character customisation to select an all new avatar type – bunnies! Players can choose from a variety of rabbits to give their look a fresh makeover.

– Hop into character customisation to select an all new avatar type – bunnies! Players can choose from a variety of rabbits to give their look a fresh makeover. New Improvements and Discoveries – Follow the Guiding Light for easier quest progression, clear new weekly quests for side-stories and opportunities to get valuable resources like strawberry crates, upgrade the Crystal Sensors to seek out any item, find cinnablooms more easily, and so much more, all to help improve your gameplay experience.

– Follow the Guiding Light for easier quest progression, clear new weekly quests for side-stories and opportunities to get valuable resources like strawberry crates, upgrade the Crystal Sensors to seek out any item, find cinnablooms more easily, and so much more, all to help improve your gameplay experience. And more! – Stay tuned for more updates and features before the year ends, including a special, can’t-miss seasonal event to close the year.

The latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update is now available. To play Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll need an active Apple Arcade subscription (AUD $9.99/month), and a compatible iOS device.