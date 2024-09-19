Hello Kitty Island Adventure gets major new 2.0 update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has recieved its biggest update yet, with a whole new world and character now available. Starting from today, players will be able to head off Friendship Island entirely, to visit the new world of City Town, an urban landscape filled with new locations and discoveries. Here, players will be able to befriend Usahana, a colourful little bunny girl, and work towards renovating their very own Imagination Cafe.

This is the largest realm expansion for the game so far, and should provide plenty of opportunity to dive back in, particularly for lapsed players. City Town looks absolutely delightful, and should make for a great new location to explore.

You can see glimpses of its cutesy colours and scenery in a launch trailer for the game’s new update:

In addition to the arrival of City Town, the latest Hello Kitty Island Adventure update also introduces the “Jam Jamboree” event. This entails collecting Jam Jars around Friendship Island, and exchanging them for “country” and “berry” decor to decorate your surrounds.

As announced, these features will be available in the already-available Apple Arcade version of the game, and will be included with the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC versions arriving in 2025.

Everything else on Apple Arcade in September 2024

Elsewhere, Apple has also confirmed a range of other updates for games on its Apple Arcade subscription service. The biggest news is that poker-roguelike Balatro is coming to Apple Arcade in September, and it’s joined by a range of updates for games this month including: Sonic Racing, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Crayola Adventures, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Castle Crumble, and Lego Duplo World+.

Apple has also confirmed October 2024 will kick off with the launch of NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition.

You can learn more about these games on the Apple website.