Balatro launches on mobile (and Apple Arcade) this month

Viral poker-inspired roguelite Balatro is heading to mobile devices on 26 September 2024, with those on iOS and Android now able to pre-order the smash hit game for around USD $9.99. As an added bonus, it’s also arriving on Apple Arcade, so current subscribers will get a nice surprise towards the end of the month.

All mobile versions of the game will directly adapt the original, but with touch controls. Players will be able to physically swipe through cards, making rounds sleeker and smoother. The game is likely to be incredibly moreish this way, but in portable form, that’s no drama. You can simply take Balatro wherever you go, jumping into rounds whenever the mood takes.

For those without access to a PC or console, who may be encountering Balatro for the first time on mobile, a real treat awaits. This game is a surrealist card sim where you play through rounds of Poker-like action, building out a deck of cards with its own special synergies while overcoming “blinds” that function as bosses. Defeat comes easily, but in each round, you have a chance to strengthen your deck, pick up new cards, and continue your run.

The game is notable for its unique, colourful aesthetic, and its psychedelic influence. While it seems like a simple card game on the surface, it can be much cooler, creepier, and more over-the-top, with each card lending wilder vibes.

Read: Poker roguelike Balatro is taking Steam by storm

In August 2024, developer LocalThunk confirmed Balatro will get a major free update in 2025, which will introduce “new ideas and strategies to the game,” and this will presumably be included in the upcoming mobile version. In addition, the recently-released “Friends of Jimbo” DLC pack, containing cards inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us, will also likely be included.

Balatro joins a stacked Apple Arcade lineup

In related news, Balatro is joining a stacked Apple Arcade lineup for September 2024. Eight games are joining the subscription platform this month, with the list including a cat cafe game, a dog chef game, and more. Here’s the full list of games coming to Apple Arcade shortly:

Balatro+

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition

Food Truck Pup+

Furistas Cat Cafe+

Smash Hit+

NFL Retro Bowl ’25

Monster Train+

Puzzle Sculpt (for Apple Vision Pro)

There are also updates for Wylde Flowers, Sonic Dream Team, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the way, so there’s plenty happening all around. You can learn more about these inclusions on the Apple website.