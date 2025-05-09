Gex Trilogy gets collector’s edition with Yoshitaka Amano cover, and inflatable Gex doll

Gex Trilogy officially launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 16 June 2025. As part of its rollout, Limited Run Games has announced new physical edition releases, including a collector’s edition with some major surprises – like a box with art by Yoshitaka Amano (Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D) and a 36-inch inflatable Gex doll.

“Gex box art by Yoshitaka Amano” sounds like something you’d make up in a dream – but it’s entirely real, and actually, pretty sick. Amano has reimagined Gex as an action hero with a glowing sword, facing off the darkness of the Media Dimension with his webby hands at the ready. He’s even got a metal spike cuff, for that added edginess.

As for why Amano is on the cover, that’s easily explained by the Square Enix logo on the box. Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind Gex, was owned by Square Enix for a solid decade, before it was sold to Embracer Group in 2022. Despite many of the company’s major assets being pass on, Gex remains under Square Enix’s ownership. (They’re the reason why the hero is included in Astro Bot.)

Amano is a frequent collaborator with Square Enix, and has been creating artwork for the studio’s Final Fantasy franchise for decades. Synergy!

Beyond this surprise inclusion, the rest of the Gex Trilogy collector’s edition – also known as the Tail Time Edition – is equally weird and wonderful. As mentioned, it comes with a 36-inch inflatable Gex doll, complete with a sleazy expression. You see the pun and intention here.

Image: Limited Run Games

There’s also a 7-inch Gex statue, as well as a remote pin, trading cards, a retro box, a reversible poster with art by Alex TJ Campbell, a steelbook with art by Marcos Lopez, and a full soundtrack. Notably, those who purchase this edition will also get a digital Steam code, which is a nice bonus.

While the Tail Time Edition will run you USD $199.99, for the nostalgic, cashed up collector, it’s a fantastic box with plenty of solid inclusions. The Amano art box is a wonderful piece on its own.

If you’re not in a position to indulge in USD $199.99 worth of nostalgia, there are also other options. In addition to the Tail Time box, you can also nab the physical standard edition of Gex Trilogy for USD $39.99, or the Classic Edition (with posters, retro box, steelbook, and soundtrack) for USD $74.99.

Of course, the game will also be available digitally, too.

You can visit the Limited Run Games website to preorder the newly-announced Gex Trilogy physical editions. As announced, the digital version of Gex Trilogy launches on 16 June 2025. Physical editions will begin shipping later in 2025.