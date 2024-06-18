News

 > News > PC

Habbo Hotel is getting a “classic” server based on a 2005 build

Habbo Hotel: Origins will allow nostalgic players to return to the roots of their childhood.
18 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
habbo hotel origins sulake

PC

Image: Sulake

Share Icon

Habbo Hotel is getting a brand new “classic” server based on a 2005 build of the game, to entice players with that sweet, sweet childhood nostalgia. As announced, Habbo Hotel: Origins will be launching from today, with players invited to create a new character and explore a rebuilt version of Habbo Hotel – complete with classic locations like the Lido Deck, which have been missing from the base game for several years now.

For those who haven’t paid much attention to Habbo Hotel in recent years – and to be fair, that’s a lot of people – it’s important to know the Habbo Hotel of today isn’t the same as the one many fell in love with in the early days of the “metaverse” and online games.

Habbo Hotel was a pioneering website of the early 2000s, and enthralled many kids who were getting their first taste of the internet. Arguably, it exposed a few too many kids to adult concepts, with games like roleplay and “sugar baby-ing” being fairly common in private rooms – but the fact remains that Habbo Hotel was an innovative, transformative game for many folks. It allowed them to express themselves in a virtual world, and to meet all sorts of folks online.

Read: The metaverse is not new, and it won’t change the world

Speaking from experience, kids who were more cautious about strangers in Habbo Hotel still had a great time with invented party games like “Falling Furni” and “Costume Change” – or just decorating their rooms.

Over the years, and with web changes, Habbo Hotel lost the vast majority of its core audience. A series of world revamps didn’t help matters – in 2024, the base version of Habbo Hotel is fairly quiet, and contains none of the most popular rooms and locations of the 2000s. There is no pool anymore, cafes are empty, and a lot of the fun games and functionality of the original Habbo has been lost.

Image: GamesHub

Habbo Hotel: Origins looks set to change that, reopening doors to a classic version of Habbo Hotel that hasn’t been seen in nearly a decade.

What is Habbo Hotel: Origins?

As revealed, Habbo Hotel: Origins is a completely rebuilt and “lovingly restored” version of Habbo Hotel, as it was in 2005. Long-time Habbo developer Macklebee put it together, and has spent significant time reprogramming the game to ensure smooth entry for new and returning players.

Once servers for this version of the game go live, players worldwide will be able to jump in and re-experience Habbo Hotel as they remember it, complete with the Lido Deck, personal rooms, and plenty more. Per details shared on the Habbo website, this version of the game will also be more player-driven, with its community determining the development and direction of Origins.

“The simplicity, charm and magic of that early version of Habbo are things we want to retain and protect, so we intend to be careful about what we add, and when,” the Habbo team said.

Players keen to jump in will be able to enter Habbo Hotel: Origins from today, 18 June 2024. Keep an eye on the Habbo website for updates, and stay patient. There’s likely to be high enthusiasm for the launch of this 2005-era version of Habbo, and server trouble may be on the menu.

Even if that’s the case, it won’t be long before Habbo Hotel: Origins opens its doors to everyone.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
alone in the dark reboot game release date
?>
News

Alone in the Dark reboot studio Pieces Interactive shut down

Pieces Interactive had been in operation since 2007.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct returns in less than 24 hours

Here's how to watch the newly-announced Nintendo Direct.

Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game cancelled
?>
News

Sims rival 'Life by You' has been cancelled by Paradox Interactive

Life by You was set to enter early access later in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
wizard with a gun galvanic games
?>
News

Wizard with a Gun studio Galvanic Games is shutting down

Galvanic Games is shutting down after nearly a decade in operation.

Leah J. Williams
armless samurai game uts student games showcase
?>
News

UTS Student Games Showcase returns in June 2024

The UTS Student Games Showcase will feature new and in-development works from Sydney-based game design students.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login