New GTA 6 trailer was shot in-engine on PS5

The launch of the second major trailer for GTA 6 was accompanied by an internet-wide discourse about every little detail included. There was debate about the realism on show, the nature of Jason and Lucia’s relationship, hype about Stephen Root being involved, and analysis of every new screenshot available. Some of the loudest chatter was about the nature of the trailer itself, and just how much represented legitimate gameplay.

The doubt was fair enough. GTA 6 looks absolutely stunning in its latest trailer, with gorgeous character models everywhere, and snappy chase sequences that look colourful and dynamic in action. The game just looks so good, and so, plenty of people assumed the footage featured in the trailer was cinematic in nature.

But Rockstar Games has now confirmed the trailer footage was comprised of “equal parts” gameplay and cutscenes, captured “entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5.” So if you thought the game looked good in the trailer, you’ll be able to see exactly how good it is on your console.

It’s an impressive admission, given the discourse – and likely also explains why the game has been in development for so long. The details packed in are fantastic. You get fuzz on poolside towels. The glisten and shimmer of individual muscles along a character’s back and arms. God rays illuminate very good-looking, realistic water.

Now, these details aren’t strictly necessary for a “good” game. But they certainly represent a flex, and a very eye-catching one, indeed. Rockstar Games appears to be pulling out all stops for this upcoming game, reimagining Vice City with phenomenal layers of care and quality.

As noted, there is some gameplay mixed in between the cutscenes here, but even knowing that, it’s fairly tough to spot the transitions. It’s likely to be just as seamless in-game, with only slight changes in level of detail to maximise performance along the way.

Those keen to see just how well the second trailer reflects the game will be able to get hands-on from 26 May 2026. As announced, the game is set to launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, for now.