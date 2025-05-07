New GTA 6 trailer shows Rockstar Games exploring new avenues

Rockstar Games has released a new trailer for GTA 6, shining a spotlight on protagonists Jason and Lucia, with a surprising degree of intimacy. As revealed in the trailer, Jason and Lucia are a loving couple who “find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America” after an “easy score” goes wrong. To make it out alive, they’ll need to rely on their bonds, and based on this trailer, their connection will make them stronger than ever.

It’s a novel twist for a GTA game – and for a major AAA narrative. While there have been rare exceptions (The Darkness comes to mind), video game writers love a lone wolf story. Intimate relationships are rarely the subject, as there’s a perception they somehow take away from a hero’s journey.

Too often, the idea of ‘going it alone’ is romanticised, with ideas of ‘coolness’ or ‘edginess’ paired with loneliness, or the idea that a hero needs nobody – and certainly doesn’t need romantic love – to succeed.

As the new trailer for GTA 6 makes clear, Rockstar Games is subverting that narrative in its upcoming adventure, with Jason and Lucia having an equal, loving spotlight, and both sticking together as they tackle a “criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida.”

GTA 6 – Trailer 2 released

What’s most novel about this new trailer is how much it focuses on romance and sensuality. Not only are Jason and Lucia partners in crime, they’re also clearly very physically intimate – and GTA 6 won’t shy away from depicting their relationship as such. Whether it’s dancing together in clubs or rolling around in bed, the trailer consistently highlights the love, care, and attraction between these protagonists.

It’s very refreshing, in a medium that so often shies away from depicting real, genuine relationships beyond a surface understanding. Yes, this is an action-adventure all about being wrapped up in a criminal enterprise, but it’s also a game about love, and the support it provides.

Over on social media, this second trailer for GTA 6 is getting two extreme responses, for that reason. There’s plenty praising the game for how deftly it depicts intimacy, even in this trailer. In fact, the majority of folks are frothing over this new trailer, and just how sexy it is.

Of course, there’s also the usual snide voices decrying the game for daring to feature a realistic relationship, and for having a woman protagonist – but as always, it’s best to ignore these folks. In this particular circumstance, criticising the game for not being relatable, or for being too romantic, really says a lot more about those quiet, angry voices.

For the rest of us, there’s so much to look forward to. As announced, GTA 6 will officially launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26 May 2026.