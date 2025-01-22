Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and for good reason! It’s been 12 years since the release of GTA 5, and 19 years since players last enjoyed the sun-soaked setting of Vice City. As fans are looking forward to the next instalment in the franchise, and there’s tangible excitement about what’s to come, rumours and speculations abound.

So, what do we actually know about GTA 6? Besides the setting, names of some of the characters, and a vague release window – well, not much. But we’ve done some digging to find out as much information as we can.

Here’s what we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

17th May, 2024: Release window narrows to ‘Fall 2025’

Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher Take-Two has confirmed a Fall 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] launch window for the game, narrowing its planned release window. In its initial launch trailer, GTA 6 was only given a nebulous 2025 date – but with this update, it appears plans are proceeding smoothly.

In global terms, Take-Two plans to release GTA 6 between September to November 2025. It’s likely Take-Two will narrow the game’s release date even further by the end of 2024 or early 2025, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Image: Rockstar Games

When will GTA 6 be released?

While we don’t have an exact release date for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6, what we do know is that the title’s release window is set for Fall 2025 [Northern Hemisphere]. That’s Spring 2025 for those of us in the Southern Hemisphere.

Of course, this release window is only an approximation and subject to change. Fans have been speculating that the title may be delayed until 2026, with a similar circumstance occurring with the release of GTA 5, which was delayed by over four months.

In saying this, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij has stated that the team won’t know if the game will be delayed until May 2025, at the earliest. So for now, we’ll need to wait for an official release date.

What platforms will GTA 6 be released on?

It has been confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, per a press release from Take Two. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to play the game on PS4 or Xbox One, meaning the game will be a current-gen exclusive.

As for PC players, unfortunately GTA 6 won’t be getting a PC port on release. However, if it’s anything like Grand Theft Auto 5, the game will very likely come to PC at a later date.

Where will GTA 6 be set?

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Vice City, which was last visited by the franchise in 2006, with the release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. Vice City Stories was set in 1984, and Vice City was set in 1986 – but for Grand Theft Auto 6, we’ll be exploring Vice City in a modern day setting. Vice City is based on Miami, so we’re looking forward to exploring streets lined with palm trees and neon lights.

Image: Rockstar Games

What leaks surround GTA 6?

There have been multiple leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, including way back in 2022, when videos and screenshots of an in-development build were leaked. Rockstar confirmed these leaks were legimitate after a “network intrusion” occurred, and the footage was illegally downloaded.

Recently, another alleged leak dropped, where a Redditor claimed to have seen “a few hours of random GTA VI gameplay” in person. Other users were quick to question the validity of their claim, and in response, the Redditor wrote another post addressing the alleged build in more detail. Rockstar has not commented on this alleged leak.

Watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer here

While we wait for any more news or updates about this game, you can enjoy the most recent trailer.

