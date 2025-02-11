Take-Two CEO hints at GTA 6 release for PC

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted the highly-anticipated GTA 6 could be set for a PC launch at some point in the future, as with past Rockstar game releases. For now, the game is only confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but given the ever-growing PC market, Take-Two could very well be gearing up for a wider multi-platform launch.

Speaking to IGN, Zelnick confirmed this is typically part of Take-Two’s strategy. While some games, like Civilization 7, have launched across multiple platforms, this isn’t always the primary strategy. In fact, when it comes to Rockstar, “[it] has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

That’s the case for a range of Rockstar titles, including the entire Red Dead Redemption series. Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One first, before releasing on PC the following year. Grand Theft Auto V followed a similar path, with its PC release following nearly two years after launch.

The reality is most Rockstar Games eventually find their way to PC, and we anticipate GTA 6 will be no different, regardless of the hype around this game, and how much the PC market has overtaken the gaming world in the modern era.

“We have seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that trend continue,” Zelnick admitted to IGN.

What are the GTA 6 launch plans?

All that said, Take-Two is currently sticking to its launch plans, with GTA 6 arriving first on consoles, and then possibly landing on PC later. Zelnick doesn’t appear concerned about these plans, even while admitting PC gaming has taken over, as he believes GTA 6 could be a console seller for those who might otherwise have wanted to play on PC.

“When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles,” Zelnick said. “And I think that will happen this year. I don’t think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others.”

The reality is those who want to play GTA 6 will find a way to play, regardless of console barriers. If that means buying an entirely new console, so be it – and in fact, there’s likely many keen players waiting to buy consoles as a means to play GTA 6. That’s just how much influence the series has.

And should the game eventually make its way to PC, there’ll more than likely be enough double-dippers keen to re-purchase the game on a new platform (as well as those new to the game), if only to engage with mods and other PC-exclusive features.

For now, Take-Two has stopped short of confirming GTA 6 will launch on PC, but it seems more certain than ever that a successful console launch will be followed by a PC release. Stay tuned for more news.