News

 > News > PC

Gotham Knights free update includes two new online co-op modes

Gotham Knights will now include two standalone online co-op modes, Heroic Assault and Showdown, as part of a free update.
30 Nov 2022
Emily Shiel
Gotham Knights

PC

Image: Warner Bros. Montreal

Share Icon

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has announced Gotham Knights will be receiving two new standalone online multiplayer modes, as part of a free update readily available to all base game owners. 

The four-player online co-op mode, Heroic Assault, becomes available upon reaching Case File 05 in the main campaign, and will ‘allow players to team up in squads of four and venture into the depths below Gotham City to face off against enemies and complete challenges across 30 action-packed floors.’ 

As shown off in the official Heroic Assault reveal trailer, this mode features ‘a new threat who is at the source of the chaos – the highly advanced alien lifeform Starro, the Conqueror, as well as the formidable half-human/half-bat hybrid Man-Bat, who is under Starro’s control.’ 

Showdown is a two-player online co-op mode that can be unlocked once the boss in each main villain Case File is defeated. Players can expect to take on ‘supercharged versions of the game’s main DC Super-Villains, including Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface and Talia al Ghul’, with each defeat earning new legendary gear blueprints, and unique suit and Batcycle colourways.   

The integration of a four-player co-op mode has been a highly requested feature since Gotham Knights launched, as the game centres on the adventures between the four members of the ‘Batfamily’ – Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin. Whilst these new modes won’t contribute to the broader campaign or open world and take place solely as a standalone experience, players longing to bring groups of friends on board the adventure will certainly be pleased.

The GamesHub review of Gotham Knights also pointed out some of the highlights solo play had to offer, describing it as ‘an absolute blast – and while the segmented nature of the story and bite-sized quests are clearly designed for drop-in, drop-out co-op gameplay, I didn’t feel playing the game solo took anything away from my experience.’ 

With the release of this new update, Gotham Knights is at least inching closer to a true ‘team up’ experience playable through the main campaign, and granting players a chance to choose how they want to play is a welcome addition. 

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

Related News

Culture Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Far Cry 6 Between Worlds
?>
News

Far Cry 6 getting a major update and action-packed sci-fi expansion

Ubisoft has announced major updates to Far Cry 6, including a new expansion – Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds

Emily Shiel
Dead Cells Apple Arcade
?>
News

The excellent Dead Cells is coming to Apple Arcade in December

The roguelike action platformer Dead Cells will be available for Apple Arcade subscribers in December 2022.

Edmond Tran
the game expo event
?>
News

The Game Expo is a new Australian games festival

The newly-announced Game Expo is looking to connect the Australian games community.

Leah J. Williams
two point campus space academy
?>
News

Two Point Campus: Space Academy DLC set for December

Two Point Campus is expanding in December, with students invited to join the Space Academy.

Leah J. Williams
playstation plus essential games december 2022
?>
News

PlayStation Plus Essential games for December 2022 have leaked

The latest PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked, revealing two worthy surprises for December.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login