Wayward Strand, Cult of the Lamb nominated for Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards is the world’s longest-running video game award event, organised by games media publisher Future. It is a People’s Choice award ceremony, meaning it determines category winners entirely by public voting. For the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards, two Australian games have been nominated: Wayward Strand, the narrative game set on a floating airship, and Cult of the Lamb, the hybrid dungeon-crawling, colony-building game.

Wayward Strand (Ghost Pattern) is nominated for Best Storytelling, alongside titles both big (Horizon Forbidden West) and small (Immortality, NORCO, Return to Monkey Island).

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster) is nominated for Best Indie against games like Tunic, Rollerdrome, and Neon White, as well as Best Visual Design, against games like Elden Ring and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

In addition, Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry) is nominated for Most Wanted Game.

It’s heartening to see Australian-made games included in the frankly staggering amount of international, big-budget titles leading the nominations. If you’d like to support them, consider casting a vote.

How to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

Casting your vote in the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards can be done by visiting the voting page hosted on GamesRadar, which will prompt you to cast a vote in all categories.

Voting for the awards closed on 4 November 2022.

Full list of finalists for the Golden Joystick Awards 2022

The full list of Golden Joystick Awards finalists comes courtesy of GamesRadar:

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III – Immortal Empires

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year:

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Still Playing

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Early Access Launch:

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Game Trailer