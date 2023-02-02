News

God of War Ragnarok has sold 11 million copies since launch

God of War Ragnarok has already hit a major sales milestone in its first three months.
2 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
God of War Ragnarok has become an absolute smash hit for Sony and Santa Monica Studio, blitzing past sales goals in its first three months. The game has now officially sold 11 million copies, as of early February 2023. Given the game is a PlayStation exclusive – only available on PS4 and PS5 consoles – the achievement is even more impressive.

‘We’re incredibly humbled that God of War Ragnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies!’ Santa Monica Studio announced on Twitter. ‘None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us!’

The news was accompanied by a cheeky gif of protagonist Kratos forming a love heart with his hands, as a sign of appreciation.

Fellow studios have congratulated Santa Monica on the milestone, with Insomniac Games sending a heart and accompanying gif of Ratchet & Clank antagonist, Doctor Nefarious. Bend Studio (Days Gone) also sent its regards, as did God of War Ragnarok composer, Bear McCreary.

Read: God of War Ragnarok review – A captivating epic filled with heart

Those who’ve followed the launch of Ragnarok since November 2022 are unlikely to be shocked by the wild support for the game. It’s achieved rave reviews since it released, and quickly became a strong contender for Game of the Year. While it was occasionally overshadowed by Elden Ring, Ragnarok put up a strong fight in the end-of-year awards race, claiming several major accolades along the way.

In the GamesHub review, we called it: ‘an excellent execution of highly-engaging combat, stunning technical artistry, and incredibly strong, impactful character drama.’

‘Nothing about God of War Ragnarok feels anything less than meaningful. Refined to the highest degree, every hour you spend with Kratos, Atreus, and the memorable characters of Ragnarok feels fulfilling – whether it be journeying across the Nordic realms with your companions, taking in the beautiful sights and enjoying idle chit chat, overcoming the odds in invigorating and varied melee combat encounters, or sharing in the deeply emotional connection between incredibly strong and nuanced characters.’

This poignance and beauty has translated to well-deserved mainstream popularity. We congratulate Sony and Santa Monica Studio on their achievement.

God of War Ragnarok is now available for PlayStation and PlayStation 5.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

