Gex officially returns in new Limited Run trilogy collection

The upcoming Gex Trilogy will include Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko.
13 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
gex 90s icon comeback square enix

It’s finally happening. After years of speculation, fan game jams, and begging for crumbs, Gex is back. During a recent showcase, publisher Limited Run Games officially announced Gex Trilogy, a collection of three classic Gex games from the 1990s: Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and the best of the bunch, Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko.

No gameplay footage was shown off in the Gex Trilogy reveal, but we can assume the classic games will appear in their original form, with the help of the Carbon Engine, a tool designed by Limited Run to port legacy games to modern systems. As you can see from the collection’s early trailer, Gex has maintained a James Bond-like persona for his reappearance, with the cheeky reveal fashioned after the classic 007 entrance.

You can check out the surprise announcement below:

It will be fascinating to see Gex return, likely unchanged for modern times. Each game in the franchise is largely reliant on humour and pop culture references from the early to mid-1990s, with levels dotted by parodies of the era. Gex 3: Deep Gecko Cover on Nintendo 64 featured a homage to ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin of the then-WWF (now WWE) – which should give you an idea of the era it hails from.

Keen-eared folks playing the game for the first time will also pick up verbal references to The Nightmare Before Christmas, Johnny Carson, Newhart, The Beverly Hillbillies, Goldfinger, Kolchak: The Night Stalker, 1992’s Dracula, Hogan’s Heroes, Rawhide, and Loverboy. While some of these have stuck in the zeitgeist, many of Gex’s references will likely age the games.

Regardless, it’s great to see the icon return.

Gex has long been considered one of gaming’s forgotten mascots, with his trilogy rarely considered an essential part of the classic PlayStation ‘mascot’ era. Continuously passed up for more Crash and Spyro, Gex has been a black sheep for too long.

When Limited Run’s Gex Trilogy launches in future, there’s hope his legacy as a ridiculous, wise-cracking parody character will be reconsidered.

Gex Trilogy doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch soon. As with other Limited Run Games, it will likely get a digital release, alongside a limited physical one. Stay tuned to the Limited Run Games website for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

