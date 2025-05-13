Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has officially been given the green light for Season 3, way in advance of the release of its sophomore season. With Season 2 of the hugely popular video game adaptation having only just finished filming, the renewal demonstrates a huge show of faith from Amazon MGM Studios.

Fallout: Season 2 has also gotten a release window, aiming for December 2025. Both tidbits of information were revealed during a Prime Video upfronts presentation in New York, with cast members Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten in attendance.

Per Deadline, Vernon Sanders (global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios) said at the upfront, “We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout … Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season 2.”

Additionally, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said, “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Image: Amazon Prime Video

What will Fallout: Season 2 focus on?

With Season 2 allegedly set to follow the characters on their journey towards New Vegas, it’s big news for fans of the video game series – especially given that Fallout: New Vegas is widely regarded as one of the strongest entries in the series. Being able to delve deeper into the lore and environment of the game will undoubtedly turn heads.

With Fallout: Season 1 having scored more than 100 million views since release, it’s little wonder that the studio is putting its eggs in this particular basket. The show is one of Prime Video’s most watched titles of all time, so it’ll be interesting to see how well future seasons maintain that legacy of success.