The Hollow Knight Silksong release date is still slated for 2025, and the palpable anticipation has scarcely let up since it was first announced in 2019.

The absence of updates for the title, inside or outside of gaming showcases has become something of a running-joke in online circles. However, it looks as though the game is finally set to be released later this year.

Team Cherry, the developers of the game, said its aiming for a holiday 2025 release, with it being announced as being available on-launch for Xbox’s mysterious handheld ASUS, which is suspected to also release later in 2025.

Ahead of a demo of the game being available at August’s Gamescom event, Silksong has become the most wishlisted game of the year on Steam.

Hollow Knight Silksong News

While all the online discourse about the game over the last six years has given an indication of how many people are looking forward to it, the numbers paint an equally impressive picture.

4.8 million people have wishlisted the game on Steam, which, if every one of these became an actual purchase on release, it would still make nearly £60 million even if it was priced at the original Hollow Knight’s Steam price of around £12,

The Most Wishlisted Steam Games

It’s also worth putting Silksong’s anticipation in context of the wider gaming landscape.

Steam includes a huge percentage of games being released, meaning that on the wishlist, it’s coming out ahead of huge AAA titles, like Battlefield 6 and Borderlands 4, which have 2.8m and 1.8m wishlists respectively.

Interestingly, despite the huge marketing pull that the companies behind these larger games have, the dedicated online fandom that has sprouted up around Silksong, and its predecessor, have somehow shifted the needle in its favour.

Is the Hollow Knight Silksong Release Date Set in Stone?

As those who are looking forward to Silksong will know, it’s not the first time that a release date appeared to be on the cusp of being announced.

In June 2022, a trailer for Silksong in an Xbox Games showcase was accompanied with the message that all games shown would release in the next twelve months, but June 2023 came and went with no sign of the game.

However, Team Cherry came out at the time and said while they had planned to release in that window, plans had changed.

Despite this, the developer appears confident that the official Hollow Knight Silksong release date will come before the end of 2025.