The biggest news from Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live was absolutely packed with big reveals this year, as publishers like 2K, Xbox, and Activision Blizzard popped in for big announcements, new trailers, release date confirmations, and much more.
While some newsy tidbits were bigger than others, everything on show hinted at a brighter future for the games industry. While excitement for the future of video games has recently been tempered by waves of layoffs, game cancellations, delays, studio closures, and more, there is hope the latest and greatest games will help to right the ship and aid more stability going forward.
Here’s all the biggest reveals from Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, in summary format:
- InZOI got a new trailer revealing more of its character creation suite. This will be available to test for yourself on Steam from 21 August until 26 August.
- Sniper Elite: Resistance has been announced to release in 2025.
- A first trailer for Borderlands 4 confirmed the game will release in 2025. You can read more about this news here.
- A new look at a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 mission was revealed.
- The original Goat Simulator is getting a remaster.
- Dying Light is getting a new standalone sequel-sidequel called The Beast. This stars protagonist Kyle Crane wielding zombie powers in a bleak post-apocalyptic world.
- Persona 3 Reload will get new DLC on September 10, including a special boss fight featuring Joker from Persona 5.
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO got a new trailer featuring more explosive battles.
- King of Meat was announced. This is an online multiplayer game that takes a gameshow format.
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark was announced. This appears to be a brawler with crafting elements.
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage got a first gameplay trailer, revealing more about its story and main characters. The game’s first “tape” will release on 18 February 2025, and will be followed by a second “tape” on 18 March 2025.
- No More Room in Hell 2 got a new trailer revealing more about its co-op, zombie-killing action.
- Arc Raiders, a mysterious new shooter launching in 2025, got a cinematic trailer.
- Infinity Nikki, the highly-anticipated open world Nikki dress-up adventure got a new trailer during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, which was nice to see. Typically, cuter and more wholesome games don’t get an appearance during this show.
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a new trailer and confirmation of its 9 September 2024 launch.
- Online multiplayer battler Predecessor got a full release trailer.
- Path of Exile 2 is launching in early access on 15 November, after several years in development.
- Dune: Awakening got a new trailer revealing gameplay and more of its story.
- Tarsier Studios (Little Nightmares) revealed Reanimal, a new horror game with plenty of gore.
- HoYoverse popped in to reveal a new trailer for Genshin Impact. The game is set to launch for Xbox on 20 November. Zenless Zone Zero and Honkai Star Rail also got new trailers for upcoming game content.
- Monster Hunter Wilds got a new trailer showing off monster battles.
- Lara Croft is coming to Naraka: Bladepoint as part of a new crossover launching on 28 August.
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves got a new trailer confirming a launch date of 24 April 2025.
- Mecha Break got a new trailer showing off 6v6 mech action.
- Monument Valley 3 was officially announced. This game launches via Netflix Games on 10 December. The first two games in the series will also launch on Netflix in future.
- Civilization VII (or Civilization 7) got a first gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live. It also got an official launch date: 11 February 2025. You can read more about the game here.
- Starfield is getting a new rideable vehicle for easier planet traversal: the REV-8. Bethesda also revealed a new look at the game’s Shattered Space expansion, which launches on 30 September.
- Marvel Rivals will officially release on 6 December 2024. Two new fighters were also confirmed: Captain America and the Winter Soldier.
- Amazon announced Secret Level, a new anthology series featuring an array of popular video game franchises. You can read more about this here.
- Age of Mythology: Retold got a new trailer. The game launches on 4 September 2024.
- Towerborne got a new trailer. It enters early access on 10 September 2024.
- Delta Force: Hawk Ops got a new trailer. This game enters early access in Q4 2024.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been delayed, and will now release on 11 February 2025.
- Batman: Arkham Shadow got a gameplay trailer. This is a Meta Quest 3-exclusive VR game launching in October 2024.
- Little Nightmares 3 got a new friendship-themed trailer.
- Herdling was announced for launch in 2025. This game revolves around herding creatures across mysterious lands.
- Peter Molyneux popped in to announce Masters of Albion, a new game set in the world of Fable that allows you to control and guide the people of Albion.
- Squid Game is getting a mobile game spin-off titled Unleashed that will be exclusive to Netflix.
- Unknown 9: Awakening launches on 18 October 2024. To celebrate this announcement, Bandai Namco released a live action trailer starring The Witcher‘s Anya Chalotra.
- Arena Breakout: Infinite got a new trailer.
- Activision Blizzard popped in to talk about Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred and upcoming content for Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft.
- The First Berserker: Khazan launches in early 2025, and will have a beta test this October.
- Ara: History Untold got a new trailer ahead of its launch in September 2024.
- Dark and Darker Mobile got a cinematic trailer.
- Cosy life sim Floatopia was shown off with a new trailer.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle officially launches on 9 December. You can read more about the game here.
- Mafia: The Old Country was announced. This is a prequel to the Mafia games developed by Hangar 13, and we’re set to get a deeper look in December 2024.
You can watch Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live for yourself on YouTube.