Indiana Jones and the Great Circle lands in December 2024

MachineGames has confirmed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S (and Game Pass) on 9 December 2024, with a PlayStation 5 release following in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere]. While we knew it was likely heading for the holiday period, this is the first formal confirmation of the game’s release.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, a range of other tidbits about the upcoming Indiana Jones game adaptation were also revealed, including that the game will get at least one major story DLC. While it wasn’t specifically confirmed during the show, a physical collector’s edition of the game revealed later referred to a previously-unannounced “Order of Giants” DLC.

More details will be arriving shortly, but we do know the DLC will arrive post-launch, and it will likely feature an additional expedition of some sort. It will still be set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as with the base game, but there’s plenty of wiggle room in exploring new Indy-starring adventures.

As for the newly-announced physical collector’s edition, that seems to be a hefty beast. As revealed on the Lucasfilm blog, this edition includes a limited edition steelbook case, an Allmaker Relic replica with a game code for the Digital Premium Edition, an adventure journal, three-day early access, the Order of Giants Story DLC, a Temple of Doom outfit, a digital art book, a Last Crusade Pack (featuring a travelling suit outfit and the lion tamer whip) – and perhaps most importantly, an 11-inch Great Circle globe with hidden storage in the middle.

Image: MachineGames / Xbox

Of course, the game will also arrive in regular physical and digital editions, with each offering various bonus outfits, early access, and more.

At this stage, it does look like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will enter December 2024 relatively unopposed, with no major blockbusters announced for the month just yet. The Great Circle is likely to make a significant impact, given the fandom around the franchise, so we expect other games will scatter in its wake.

We’ll have plenty more about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as we head towards December 2024, so keep an eye out for updates.