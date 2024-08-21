During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, Amazon revealed a first look at Secret Level, a new Prime Video anthology series where each episode tells a new story in a classic video game world. The series has been developed by Blur Studio, which is most known for fellow anthology series Love, Death + Robots, and the team has worked closely with a range of production partners to bring its new tales to life.

As announced, there will be 15 episodes total, featuring the worlds of: “PlayStation” (God of War and others), Sifu, Dungeons & Dragons, Armored Core, Mega Man, Exodus, Concord, Spelunky, Crossfire, Honor of Kings, Pac-Man, The Outer Worlds, New World: Aeternum, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40K.

It’s an eclectic bunch of franchises, but there are some very notable names in the bunch. It’s nice to see Spelunky in there, as it’s a neat little indie gem, but there’s likely to be even more interest in the included PlayStation worlds of God of War and Concord – both of which feel ripe for adapted stories.

It’s also pretty wild to see the collaboration here, with these PlayStation worlds joined by Capcom, Bandai Namco, and FromSoftware franchises, amongst others. We can only imagine the conversations around this series were very complex, particularly as there are a multitude of famed IPs included.

“Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles,” Amazon said of the new series. “Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming’s finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.”

Notably, the teaser trailer for Secret Level has already revealed additional surprises for the show. While only brief, a snippet that appears to be from the Armored Core episode reveals a character that shares a strong resemblance to beloved actor, Keanu Reeves. It’s not confirmed whether this is Reeves, but the glimpse has certainly caused much speculation and excitement online.

We’re likely to hear much more about Secret Level in future, as it’s set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on 10 December 2024. Based on wording, it does appear the entire series will drop at once, but stay tuned for more details.