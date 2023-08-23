Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live – All The New Trailers and Announcements

Gamescom once again kicked off its proceedings with Opening Night Live in 2023, a stage presentation hosted by Geoff Keighley (The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest). The show gave us new looks at upcoming titles like Alan Wake 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Opening Night Live also gave us some surprise announcements too, from the debut of intriguing new games like Dustborn and Thank Goodness You’re Here, to the long-awaited announcement of a release date for Tekken 8. Here’s a rundown of everything announced at the show.

Starfield – Live-Action Trailer

Inon Zur kicked off the show with a solo piano rendition of the theme from Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, Starfield. This followed with a debut of the live-action trailer/advertisement for the game, which features a moody rendition of Elton John’s Rocket Man.

A stage crasher briefly look the stage to demand Grand Theft Auto 6 – which Keighley was not impressed with – before Starfield director Todd Howard took the stage to briefly spruik the game and explain what Bethesda would be showing of the game during Gamescom.

Starfield will release on 6 September 2023, with early access beginning from 1 September 2023.

Little Nightmares 3 – Announcement Trailer

The third entry in Bandai Namco’s horror platforming series Little Nightmares was announced. It will be developed by Supermassive Games, the UK studio behind horror narrative games like Until Dawn and The Quarry.

The game now features two characters and will be a cooperative game with online multiplayer.

Little Nightmares 3 is arriving sometime in 2024.

The developers came on stage to also reveal The Sounds of Nightmares, a narrative podcast series based on the world, which is available now.

Black Myth: Wukong – Gameplay Trailer

The Chinese-developed action RPG based on the epic novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong, debuted a stunning new trailer, featuring a terrifying take on the story of the Monkey King. It appears heavily inspired by character action games and has touches of the Dark Souls series, with big, dramatic boss fights.

Killing Floor 3 – Announcement Trailer

A grim and gruesome trailer for Killing Floor 3 depicted the creation of a biomechanical soldier, which transitioned into brief flashes of first-person shooting gameplay.

This was followed by a trailer for Age of Empires 4, which is now coming to Xbox consoles after being released on PC in 2022. It’s available now.

Rebel Moon – Netflix video game adaptation announcement

Director Zack Snyder took the stage to speak with Keighly to spruik his new space opera for Netflix, Rebel Moon.

He also announced that a video game adaptation of the films will be made, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, and presumably released on the Netflix game subscription service.

Super Evil Megacorp has previously teased this project, explaining that it would be a team-based competitive multiplayer game.

Crimson Desert – Gameplay Trailer

A gameplay montage for the South Korean-developed, Western fantasy-themed action RPG Crimson Desert was shown, depicting the wealth of things you’ll be able to do in the game. It featured plenty of horseback exploration, sword fighting, and quest completing. There was also mountain foraging, cat cuddling, fishing, instrument playing, and hot air balloon riding.

The game is being developed by Pearl Abyss, who is responsible for the MMORPG, Black Desert Online.

Payday 3 – Ice-T Collaboration Trailer

American rapper and actor Ice T appeared in a pre-recorded clip to announce his involvement in the upcoming co-op heist game Payday 3, wherein he has his own mission for the team of heisters. A gameplay trailer followed.

Payday 3 will release on 21 September 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Baghdad Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was then shown, depicting the city of Baghdad. Notably, the trailer was voiced entirely in Arabic, and the game will also feature a full Arabic audio track.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on 5 October 2023.

Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada came on stage to debut a new game mode coming to the upcoming fighting game, a single-player mode that attempts to mimic the arcade experience of old. This mode will feature custom chibi player avatars, and incorporate some of the ‘Treasure Mode’ features of past Tekken games, featuring the ability to dress up your fighters in ridiculous outfits for online battles.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

The new trailer also debuted a glimpse at the story mode of the game, which will continue the Mishima saga, and debuted several returning characters, like Steve Fox and Yoshimitsu. There will be 32 characters at launch.

Finally, a release date was announced: 26 January 2024

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Extended Gameplay Demo

Sledgehammer Games took the stage to talk a bit about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and how the game’s single-player mode will feature “Open Combat Missions”, allowing players to approach objectives in their own way for the first time in the series. Previously, Call of Duty campaign missions have been quite linear.

A gameplay video for the opening mission “Operation 627” was then shown, depicting the infiltration of a castle via the sea.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on 10 November 2023.

Victorian time-travelling survival game Nightingale debuted a new trailer and announced an early access release date, after being delayed in 2022.

It’ll be released on 22 February 2024.

A trailer for the upcoming Granblue Fantasy character action game was shown, featuring the English language voiceover cast.

It will release on 1 February 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero – New Gameplay Trailer

Zenyu Li of HoYoverse then took the stage to speak about the company’s newest game, following Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. Called Zenless Zone Zero, it’s an urban-themed RPG that seems very heavily influenced by the Persona series.

A stylish new trailer showed off some of the environments, characters, and mini-games you’ll be able to play. It then showed off a very brief look at the stylish and impactful-looking character action combat.

A PlayStation 5 technical test for Honkai: Star Rail was then announced, beginning 22 August 2023.

This was followed by a trailer for Genshin Impact’s newest character, Lyney.

Lords of the Fallen – New Story Trailer

The new Souls-like title from CI Games, Lords of the Fallen, debuted a brief trailer teasing its story.

Read: ‘Lords of the Fallen’ Preview: Dark Souls meets Soul Reaver

Sonic Superstars – Multiplayer Trailer

A trailer for the upcoming 2D Sonic game was then shown, sharing glimpses at its cooperative gameplay. The title also features plenty of mini-games, too.

Sonic Superstars is arriving on 17 October 2023.

A very brief trailer Sonic Frontiers announced an upcoming update to the game that will add new story, characters, and challenges.

This free update will be available on 28 September 2023.

The First Descendant – Open Beta Trailer

The third-person looter shooter from Nexon, The First Descendant, then debuted a flashy new trailer showing off a variety of its characters and giant boss encounters.

An open beta for the game will be held on 19-25 September 2023.

Under The Waves – Launch Trailer

A new trailer for Under The Waves, a narrative game being published by Quantic Dream was shown. It depicts some of the stakes for its central protagonist, who is spending some time alone in an underwater base.

The game will release on 29 August 2023.

Fort Solis – Launch Trailer

The cast of Fort Solis – Troy Baker, Roger Clark, and Julia Brown – took the stage to speak briefly about Fort Solis, a sci-fi narrative game, before debuting the launch trailer for the game. The title is available now, but has unfortunately not received strong reviews so far.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game – Debut Trailer

A new automotive challenge game from the developers of Snowrunner and Mudrunners was announced, which involves the tricky world of offroad exploration. It appears that the journeys will be a bit more involved time around, with several tools to help get drive through rough environments.

The Crew Motorfest – Launch Trailer

A new trailer for The Crew Motorfest was shown, with an announcement of a free trial for the game, featuring 5 hours of gameplay, occurring from 14-17 September 2023.

The Crew Motorfest releases on 11 September 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – New Ways to Play Trailer

A new trailer for the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 expansion shared a look at all the new features coming to the game alongside the new story, which features Idris Elba. Among the things shown were new weapons, new vehicles (including a new vehicular combat system), the overhauled cyberware system, and some of the game’s new perks in action.

CD Projekt RED announced that many of these features would also be implemented into the base game in a 2.0 update, for free.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on 26 September 2023.

Stormgate – Infernal Host Trailer

Stormgate, a spiritual successor to classic RTS games like Warcraft and Starcraft developed by many former Blizzard Entertainment employees, debuted one of its new faction. The faction seems to be influenced by the Zerg of Starcraft, as it features monstrous creatures.

The Last Epoch – Runemaster Trailer

A representative from the action RPG The Last Epoch took the stage to announce a new character class in the game, the Runemaster.

Marvel Snap – PC Version Launch, New Cinematic Trailer

Ben Brode of Second Dinner took the stage briefly to very excitedly announced the launch of a revamped version of excellent card game Marvel Snap for PC on Steam.

Previously, this version was essentially running an emulated version of the mobile app. The announcement came hand-in-hand with a new cinematic trailer.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Launch Trailer

The launch trailer for FromSoftware’s upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was then shown without any fanfare or introduction.

Warhaven – New Trailer

A new trailer for Nexon’s medieval action game Warhaven followed.

Mortal Kombat 1 – New Gameplay Trailer

Mortal Kombat series creator Ed Boon then took the stage to debut a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1.

The trailer gave a closer look at the story mode, and reintroduced series villains Shao Khan and Sindel as a playable characters. We also got a look at the reintroduced Raiden, who is now a mere human, rather than a thunder god.

The centaur Motaro and villain Shang Tsung were also announced to return, as Kameo characters who can assist the playable characters with call-in attacks.

Ara: History Untold – Gameplay Trailer

A trailer for the alternate history 4X and city-building game from Xbox Game Studios and Oxide Games, Ara: History Untold, was then shown, depicting its flow of gameplay through the ages.

Ara: History Untold is coming in 2024.

Diablo 4 – Season of Blood Announcement Trailer

Even though Diablo 4‘s much-criticised first season is still underway, the company debuted a trailer for the next season of the game. Called the Season of Blood, it will feature actress Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, The Eternals), who plays a vampire hunter called Aeris in the new questline.

Characters will also get new vampiric powers, and also hunt vampires. There are a lot of vampires.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood will debut on 17 October 2023.

Dustborn – Reveal Trailer

A trailer for an intriguing-looking contemporary road-trip narrative-action game called Dustborn was then shown. It’s being published by Quantic Dream, and being developed by Red Thread Games (Dreamfall Chapters).

It’s coming sometime in 2024.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Reveal Trailer

A trailer for the absolutely incredible and ridiculous-looking Thank Goodness You’re Here! followed. It’s being published by Panic, the company responsible for the Playdate handheld console.

It’s coming sometime in 2024.

Alan Wake 2 – Gameplay Trailer

To close out the show, Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment took the stage to introduce a new look at Alan Wake 2, which focused on Alan Wake himself, who is one of two playable characters.

In the sequel, Alan is stuck in The Dark Place, which has taken the form of a crime fiction story set in New York. The trailer depicts how the game will mix live-action scenes with 3D-rendered gameplay to create a surreal, dream-like effect for the supernatural dimension Wake finds himself in.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on 27 October 2023.