Apple Arcade gets new Rabbids game and Return to Monkey Island today

Apple Arcade is getting four new games today (7 May), including a surprise new “multiversal” Rabbids game, and a refreshed version of Return to Monkey Island. Rounding out the new games is Tomb of the Mask+ and Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the four new games coming to Apple Arcade, per Apple:

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse – “Embark on the wackiest journey as the mischievous Rabbids run amok across the multiverse. In this zany new adventure, players must gather their wits and build the ultimate deck, featuring an eclectic mix of knights, ninjas, pirates, cowboy Rabbids, and more. They will explore five outlandish universes, from the Noodles Valleys of Dragon Land to the mighty Mount Rabbidsmore, encountering absurd Rabbids at every turn. With their best deck and imaginative combinations, players can also challenge other players in the PvP arena.”

Return to Monkey Island+ – “Return to Monkey Island+ is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that follows the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The game continues the story of Guybrush Threepwood, his zombie pirate nemesis LeChuck, and his true love Elaine Marley. Players will solve puzzles and explore the islands with a clever evolution of classic point-and-click adventure game controls.”

Read: Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom review – Life is sweet

Tomb of the Mask+ – “Tomb of the Mask+ features a torturous labyrinth full of unpredictable twists and turns. Seeking adventure, players enter a tomb to find a strange mask that allows them to easily climb walls. Equipped with the mask and strange new abilities, players will face a variety of traps, enemies, game mechanics, and power-ups in this action-packed retro-style platformer game.”

Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+ – “Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+ is a perfect getaway for the lovers of fashion, romance, celebrity gossip, and time management games. Say ‘Yes!’ to the dress in this popular wedding-themed time management game, and get ready to take the New York bridal scene by storm. Players will step into the world of wedding planning and put their dress designing skills to the test, traveling to unique bridal boutiques across six glamorous locations.”

In addition to these new games, Apple Arcade subscribers can also expect a range of updates for existing games this month.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is still going strong, with new photo op areas coming to each region in the game from 16 May. What the Car? is another game getting a new update, starring “a crazy gang of honey-thirsty bears that has put wheels on everything.” Ridiculous Fishing EX is also getting new levels with new fish, more ridiculous weapons, and a new boss.

In June, players can also expect new updates for Bloons TD 6+, Crossy Road Castle, Disney SpellStruck, and other titles. To learn more about these games and upcoming adventures on Apple Arcade, check in to the Apple website or the App Store hub.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.