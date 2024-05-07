DreamWorks pens deal with Story Kitchen to adapt video games

DreamWorks Animation has formed a “strategic partnership” with production company Story Kitchen to secure first-look film rights for upcoming video game adaptations, per Deadline. In short: Story Kitchen will find and curate “exciting, iconic video game IP” that DreamWorks will then have the option to adapt as animated films.

For now, no films are in development as part of this partnership, but it’s worth noting Story Kitchen has already secured the rights to a number of popular video games, including Dredge, Disco Elysium, It Takes Two, Life is Strange, My Friend Pedro, Sifu, Sleeping Dogs, Streets of Rage, Vampire Survivors, and more.

Currently, it’s also working on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for Paramount, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft for Netflix, which should give you an idea of the pedigree of Story Kitchen. It’s currently a big name in production, and has worked on major deals with Amazon, as well as DreamWorks.

Read: Eldritch fishing sim Dredge is getting a movie adaptation

“We’re incredibly excited to work with DreamWorks Animation as our first -official- film partner, since SK launched in 2022,” Story Kitchen said, per Deadline.

As noted by the website, Story Kitchen has built a strong reputation over the last few years, particularly in its handling of video game adaptations. The Sonic the Hedgehog series has been particularly well-received for its sense of silly fun, and there’s plenty of excitement backing new projects in the works.

Its partnership with DreamWorks is one to watch, particularly given DreamWorks’ decades-long tenure in animation, and how the studio’s talents may be applied to telling animated video game stories. There’s plenty of potential here, should the deal bear fruit in future.

It appears, after a long period in the cold, video game adaptations are now well and truly back, with studio interest higher than ever – thanks to recent successes like Sonic the Hedgehog, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Stay tuned for more on the plans brewing at DreamWorks Animation and Story Kitchen.