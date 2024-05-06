PlayStation Network account linking will no longer be a requirement to play Helldivers 2, with PlayStation walking back the original plan on social media earlier today.

In a post on Twitter / X, PlayStation stated, “Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.”

The post continued, stating, “We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

The decision comes after Helldivers 2 was review-bombed over the weekend, nosediving the Steam rating down to Overwhelmingly Negative. The game also became unavailable in 177 countries due to the lack of PlayStation Network support, with Steam allegedly offering refunds to affected players.

In light of the announcement, CEO of Arrowhead Games Johan Pilestedt said on Twitter / X:

“Firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Secondly I want to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences.”

It is as yet unclear what the flow-on effect of this change will be, given the community have already made it very clear how negatively they felt about the original decision.