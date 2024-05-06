News

 > News > PlayStation

PlayStation walks back PSN requirement for Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 will no longer require PSN access.
6 May 2024
Steph Panecasio
helldivers 2 gameplay

PlayStation

Image: Arrowhead Game Studios

Share Icon

PlayStation Network account linking will no longer be a requirement to play Helldivers 2, with PlayStation walking back the original plan on social media earlier today.

In a post on Twitter / X, PlayStation stated, “Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.”

The post continued, stating, “We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

The decision comes after Helldivers 2 was review-bombed over the weekend, nosediving the Steam rating down to Overwhelmingly Negative. The game also became unavailable in 177 countries due to the lack of PlayStation Network support, with Steam allegedly offering refunds to affected players.

Read: Helldivers 2 removed from Steam in 177 countries due to new PSN requirement

In light of the announcement, CEO of Arrowhead Games Johan Pilestedt said on Twitter / X:

“Firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Secondly I want to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences.”

It is as yet unclear what the flow-on effect of this change will be, given the community have already made it very clear how negatively they felt about the original decision.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
wholesome direct june 2024
?>
News

Wholesome Direct officially returns on 8 June

This year's Wholesome Direct will feature over 70 games from developers around the world.

Leah J. Williams
apple ipad pro m4 chip
?>
News

Apple's new iPad Pro features M4 chip for smoother gaming

Apple's latest iPad Pro is backed by a brand new M4 chip that promises strong performance.

Leah J. Williams
control alan wake remedy entertainment
?>
News

Remedy cancels multiplayer game Project Kestrel

Remedy Entertainment has pulled the plug on Project Kestrel, to focus on its main franchises.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct showcase announced for June 2024

Nintendo Direct will officially return in June 2024, with a showcase for upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

Leah J. Williams
New Nintendo Switch Console activision
?>
News

Nintendo will announce Switch 2 console by March 2025

Nintendo will officially announce its next console by March 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login