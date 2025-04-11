Future Games Show Summer Showcase returns in June 2025

GamesRadar’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase officially returns on 7 June 2025, bringing with it a range of new game reveals, demos, developer interviews, and more. The show will align with the Summer Game Fest activities, which already include dedicated Xbox and Outer Worlds 2 showcases.

As announced, this year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase aims to be bigger than ever, and to that end, organisers are currently calling for submissions from a range of developers, based around the world. Particularly, organisers are looking for “world premiere announcements of new IP and exclusive trailers for announced games, as well as demo drops and developer-led gameplay deep dives” to spice up the show.

Those in a position to participate can check out the FS Games Nomination form for more details. Submissions will close on 25 April 2025.

Year-on-year, the Future Games Show has grown its audience significantly, with the Spring Showcase in March reaching over 13 million folks – noted as being a 41% increase year-on-year. For audiences, it’s an opportunity to glimpse the near-future of gaming, and to get eyes on upcoming titles flying under and over the radar.

In past years, the Future Games Show has featured an array of cool, compelling new games including recently-released indie hit Blue Prince (which continues to gather accolades as its profile grows), as well as AAA titles like FBC: Firebreak, and Civilization VII.

Read: 8 standout video games from the latest Future Games Show

Typically, it’s a great show for discovering new games for your Steam wishlist – speaking from experience. In the Spring Showcase of 2024, titles like Worshippers of Cthluhu, Hauntii, and Tenebris Somnia dazzled.

“Our Summer Showcase on June 7 will be our most-ambitious show yet, as the Future Games Show continues its mission to spotlight the most exciting and creative upcoming games,” Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Future Games Show at Future said in a press release. “2025’s highest-rated game on Metacritic, Blue Prince, made its debut in the Future Games Show, and we’re thrilled that so many partners trust us to reveal their exciting and bold new projects.”

For now, exact timing for the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 has not been revealed, but we expect to hear more as the Summer Game Fest lineup coalesces.