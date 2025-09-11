News > News > Xbox

Football Manager 26 Launches on November 4th, Lands on Game Pass Day One

11 Sep 2025 11:25
Peter Morgan
Football Manager 26 Release Date

Xbox

The much-anticipated Football Manager 26 release date is finally set, landing on November 4th 2025. What’s more, it will arrive day one on Game Pass, meaning that subscribers will have immediate access.

Far from being an Xbox exclusive, though, it will also be launching on PS5 and PC. With no game released last year after FM25 was cancelled, multiple versions of Football Manager 26 will be released – the base game for PC/Mac, the console version for PS5 and Xbox, then Football Manager 26 Touch releasing digitally for the Nintendo Switch – the last of which will be on the 4th December.

Why Was Football Manager 25 Cancelled?

The planned, twice-delayed and eventually cancelled game Football Manager 25 marked the first time that a game hadn’t been released annually in this series since it began in 2005.

Unlike many video game cancellations, this wasn’t due to a lack of popular support – the previous entry became the best-selling in the entire series.

Football Manager 25’s development saw repeated delays and missed targets that caused the team to see the gameplay experience as falling short of the mark, eventually opting to just scrap the game entirely and put those resources into a future project – the soon-to-be-released Football Manager 26.

What Can Players Expect from Football Manager 26?

With annual sport game releases, players might often expect the kind of gameplay and fundamental changes to an experience to be somewhat minimal – with the greater shift being an update to bring it in line with current information, as is the case with the upcoming EAFC 26.

This time, however, developers Sports Interactive have outlined what can be expected from the new title, with a slew off notable additions.

“Discover a new world of possibilities as the women’s game makes its long-awaited debut, seamlessly integrated into the FM ecosystem as one footballing world. Explore fresh challenges, unearth untold stories and discover new talents as you break new ground and broaden your managerial horizons.

A game-changing UI overhaul brings clarity and fluidity to every interaction, primed for the modern manager – with the newly integrated Portal acting as your gateway to the wider footballing world. The reimagined UI surfaces essential information exactly when you need it, empowering you to manage more instinctively and efficiently.”

Football Manager Mobile Version to be Released

In addition to the multiple versions releasing across those platforms already, there is also a mobile version that will be released on November 4th to Netflix subscribers.

This will be different to the other versions of Football Manager 26, not utilising the Unity engine and featuring cross-save compatibility with Football Manager 24.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

