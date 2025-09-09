Part of what fans enjoy about the annual release of EA Sports FC (and FIFA before that) isn’t only the ability to play the updated game with their friends, but the renewed database of players and updated rankings that come with that. It’s a piece of the commentary and discourse around the sport of football, rather than being locked to the game itself.

With that in mind, the latest EAFC player ratings has the potential to both upset and satisfy fans – though understanding the logic behind it can help these rankings to feel less arbitrary.

Latest EAFC Player Ratings

Highest Ranked Male Players

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – OVR 91 Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid – OVR 91 Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 90 Rodri – Manchester City – OVR 90 Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool – OVR 90 Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid – OVR 90 Erling Haaland – Manchester City – OVR 90 Raphinha – Barcelona – OVR 89 Lamine Yamal – Barcelona – OVR 89 Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 89 Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 89 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Manchester City – OVR 89 Pedri – Barcelona – OVR 89 Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich – OVR 89 Alisson – Liverpool – OVR 89

Highest Ranked Female Players

Alexia Putellas – Barcelona – OVR 91 Aitana Bonmatí – Barcelona – OVR 91 Caroline Graham Hansen – Barcelona – OVR 90 Alessia Russo – Arsenal – OVR 89 Mariona Caldentey – Arsenal – OVR 89 Patri Guijarro – Barcelona – OVR 89 Khadija Shaw – Manchester City – OVR 89 Mapi León – Barcelona – OVR 89 Marie-Antoinette Katoto – Lyon – OVR 88 Kadidiatou Diani – Lyon – OVR 88 Sophia Wilson – Portland Thorns – OVR 88 Guro Reiten – Chelsea – OVR 88 Ewa Pajor – Barcelona – OVR 88 Christiane Endler – Lyon – OVR 88 Debinha – KC Current – OVR 88

How is This Decided?

The full EAFC 26 ratings list is decided with the help of data provided by sports fans and attendees who can sign up to take part.

The scope of this data outreach is quite vast, but EA also applies some balancing to the final stats so that they feel as though they better reflect the overall placement, and quality of the player.

This process has been generally the same back to at least FIFA 17, and with player stats and performance changing from year to year, audiences are bound to value them differently as a result.

Having access to such a wide pool of data and participants who are willing to provide this data can make sure that this system continues to operate, even when the EAFC 25 underperformed compared to EA expectations.