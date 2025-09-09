News > News > Xbox

EA Has Revealed its Complete Database of Players for EAFC 26 – Here Are the Top Rated 

9 Sep 2025 11:37
Peter Morgan
EAFC Player Ratings

Culture

Share Icon

Part of what fans enjoy about the annual release of EA Sports FC (and FIFA before that) isn’t only the ability to play the updated game with their friends, but the renewed database of players and updated rankings that come with that. It’s a piece of the commentary and discourse around the sport of football, rather than being locked to the game itself.

With that in mind, the latest EAFC player ratings has the potential to both upset and satisfy fans – though understanding the logic behind it can help these rankings to feel less arbitrary.

Latest EAFC Player Ratings

Highest Ranked Male Players

  1. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – OVR 91
  2. Kylian Mbappé – Real Madrid – OVR 91
  3. Ousmane Dembélé – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 90
  4. Rodri – Manchester City – OVR 90
  5. Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool – OVR 90
  6. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid – OVR 90
  7. Erling Haaland – Manchester City – OVR 90
  8. Raphinha – Barcelona – OVR 89
  9. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona – OVR 89
  10. Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 89
  11. Vitinha – Paris Saint-Germain – OVR 89
  12. Gianluigi Donnarumma – Manchester City – OVR 89
  13. Pedri – Barcelona – OVR 89
  14. Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich – OVR 89
  15. Alisson – Liverpool – OVR 89

Highest Ranked Female Players

  1. Alexia Putellas – Barcelona – OVR 91
  2. Aitana Bonmatí – Barcelona – OVR 91
  3. Caroline Graham Hansen – Barcelona – OVR 90
  4. Alessia Russo – Arsenal – OVR 89
  5. Mariona Caldentey – Arsenal – OVR 89
  6. Patri Guijarro – Barcelona – OVR 89
  7. Khadija Shaw – Manchester City – OVR 89
  8. Mapi León – Barcelona – OVR 89
  9. Marie-Antoinette Katoto – Lyon – OVR 88
  10. Kadidiatou Diani – Lyon – OVR 88
  11. Sophia Wilson – Portland Thorns – OVR 88
  12. Guro Reiten – Chelsea – OVR 88
  13. Ewa Pajor – Barcelona – OVR 88
  14. Christiane Endler – Lyon – OVR 88
  15. Debinha – KC Current – OVR 88

How is This Decided?

The full EAFC 26 ratings list is decided with the help of data provided by sports fans and attendees who can sign up to take part.

The scope of this data outreach is quite vast, but EA also applies some balancing to the final stats so that they feel as though they better reflect the overall placement, and quality of the player.

This process has been generally the same back to at least FIFA 17, and with player stats and performance changing from year to year, audiences are bound to value them differently as a result.

Having access to such a wide pool of data and participants who are willing to provide this data can make sure that this system continues to operate, even when the EAFC 25 underperformed compared to EA expectations.

Peter Morgan

I’m a creative content writer with over four years of experience working in digital marketing sectors as well as writing articles for Game Rant, focusing on guides and covering trending games like the Souls titles, platformers such as Spyro, and metroidvanias like Hollow Knight and Blasphemous. I am a big fan of games like Disco Elysium and FromSoftware’s Souls-series.

Related News

1Spin4Win
?>
News

1Spin4Win Lands 13 New Casino Partnerships In Latin America

Slot games provider 1Spin4Win has boosted its number of global partnerships to over 800 by securing deals with 13 online…

Jim Munro
Borderlands 4
?>
News

Borderlands 4 Preview - Back To The Roots?

Anyone who has played Borderlands before knows that the looter-shooter is known for a couple of things primarily; lots of…

Cedric Gossling
PT Game
?>
News

Bayonetta and Devil May Cry Creator Hideki Kayima Voices Hope for PT Revival

Despite only being a demo for a title that never came out, 2014’s PT horror game is sometimes referred to…

Peter Morgan
Silksong Patch
?>
News

Team Cherry Promises Patch to Address Hollow Knight: Silksong’s Early Game Difficulty

The fact that Silksong is actually out and playable might still feel surreal for some audiences who have been awaiting…

Peter Morgan
Digimon Story Time Strangey
?>
News

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Is A Fresh Chapter for the Series

Pokémon might be the king of the pocket monsters, but Digimon has recently found its way onto the headlines with…

Cedric Gossling