Flashscore’s business is to report goals and now the live scores and media app is cheering one of its own.

During a record October, Flashscore celebrated 155 monthly users and reached 400 million app downloads, with the acquisition of BeScoccer being a major factor in boosting its global presence.

It is a significant milestone for the Czech-based sports media platform as a Flashscore post on LinkedIn revealed that four years ago the firm had set itself a target of one day reaching 150 million monthly users.

CEO Pavel Krbec said: “All our investments in modern technology and product portfolio, as well as our daily work, are directed toward a single goal: delivering key sports information to fans around the world at the moment it matters most.

“Surpassing the 155 million monthly user milestone has shown that our vision delivers tangible results and I’m confident that in the year ahead, we will raise the bar even higher.”

Flagship Product Of Livesport

Livesport was founded in 2006 by Martin Hájek and Jiří Mareš in Prague and having established its title in the Czech market, the global Flashscore brand was launched.

As well as expanding Flashscore through natural growth and development, Livesport has boosted its user base by adding leading market performers to its stable, such as Tribal Football.

Having given the title’s website a facelift, Livesport welcomed Tribal Football into its digital family with the launch of its official mobile applications for iOS and Android last November.

For an app that has built its reputation on accurate data, let’s be precise: Flashscore’s monthly users in a record-breaking October totalled 155,885,279 while the number of apps downloaded has now reached 417,060,426.

It is a highly competitive space which in recent months has seen the likes of LiveScore seal a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and xAI, while last November Livesport acquired BeSoccer adding 25 million monthly users to Flashscore’s 100 million.

BeSoccer CEO Ana Chapado said: “One year under one umbrella with Flashscore reflects both the strength of our football-focused platform and the power of joining forces with a global leader.

“Together, we’re building something truly special for football fans around the world.”

El Clasico Generates Record For One Day

Spanish football’s El Clasico between LaLiga’s greatest rivals is always a huge fixture on the global calendar.

Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Barcelona on October 26 marked a significant day for Flashscore as it set a single-day traffic record of 48.5 million users and a combined 2.58 billion views.

Krbec said: “When the El Clásico was approaching, we saw it as an opportunity for Flashscore to shine.

“That’s exactly what happened; 14.7 million people followed the match on our platform, making it the second most-watched game in our history.”

The most followed game was another Barcelona match, their thrilling 4-3 Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter on May 7, 2025.

Football results and content lead the way on Flashscore with over 65% of users avidly tracking every movement in the game.

It is no surprise to see countries with the highest user counts include football hotbeds such as the UK, Brazil, Italy, Germany and France while there has been rapid audience growth in the US and Nigeria.

The second most popular sport on the app is tennis with 10% user share, closely followed by basketball with 9%.

There is a nice footnote in the company’s LinkedIn post which puts October’s record monthly figures in perspective.

“As many as 155.9 million people visited us in October,” it reads.

“That’s 1 in every 53 humans on this planet.

“This global audience would rank the 9th most populous country in the world.

“They all had one thing in common: When sports happened, they trusted us to tell them.”