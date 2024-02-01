Fortress Sydney is hosting a cute Final Fantasy 7 date night for Valentine’s Day

Square Enix has teamed up with Fortress Sydney for a special Final Fantasy 7-themed “Golden Date Night” on Valentine’s Day, with couples and singles able to attend. Taking place on 14 February 2024, the event will feature free arcade games, themed food and beverages, a screening of the excellent Advent Children, Final Fantasy 7 trivia, and a playable slice of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Attendees will also have a chance to win goodies for attending, with prizes including a PlayStation 5 and other Final Fantasy 7-themed items.

Even beyond the prizes, the event looks like it’ll be a grand celebration for Final Fantasy 7 fans, with that rare screening of Advent Children being particularly tempting. At this stage, you can’t purchase tickets for the event – but you can enter a draw to win a double-pass through a ballot system.

To throw your hat in the ring, you can check out the Gleam widget here. Entries are currently set to close on 8 February 2024, so you will need to get in quick.

In other Final Fantasy-related news, a new PlayStation State of Play featuring the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has just been announced for 6 February 2024. While little details have been revealed, this is likely to be the final showcase for the game ahead of its launch later in February – so there should be plenty of neat tidbits and teasers on show.

As for the upcoming Valentine’s Day event, here’s the breakdown of timing for those who wind up winning tickets:

Date and Time: 7pm – 10pm, Wednesday, 14 February 2024

7pm – 10pm, Wednesday, 14 February 2024 Location: Fortress Sydney, Central Park Mall, Level 2/28 Broadway, Chippendale NSW 2008

Good luck to all the entrants!