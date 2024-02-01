News

 > News > Culture

Fortress Sydney is hosting a cute Final Fantasy 7 date night for Valentine’s Day

Square Enix and Fortress Sydney have teamed up for an adorable Valentine's Day event.
1 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 7 date night fortress sydney

Culture

Image: Square Enix

Share Icon

Square Enix has teamed up with Fortress Sydney for a special Final Fantasy 7-themed “Golden Date Night” on Valentine’s Day, with couples and singles able to attend. Taking place on 14 February 2024, the event will feature free arcade games, themed food and beverages, a screening of the excellent Advent Children, Final Fantasy 7 trivia, and a playable slice of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Attendees will also have a chance to win goodies for attending, with prizes including a PlayStation 5 and other Final Fantasy 7-themed items.

Even beyond the prizes, the event looks like it’ll be a grand celebration for Final Fantasy 7 fans, with that rare screening of Advent Children being particularly tempting. At this stage, you can’t purchase tickets for the event – but you can enter a draw to win a double-pass through a ballot system.

To throw your hat in the ring, you can check out the Gleam widget here. Entries are currently set to close on 8 February 2024, so you will need to get in quick.

Read: PlayStation State of Play: Every major game announcement

In other Final Fantasy-related news, a new PlayStation State of Play featuring the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has just been announced for 6 February 2024. While little details have been revealed, this is likely to be the final showcase for the game ahead of its launch later in February – so there should be plenty of neat tidbits and teasers on show.

As for the upcoming Valentine’s Day event, here’s the breakdown of timing for those who wind up winning tickets:

  • Date and Time:  7pm – 10pm, Wednesday, 14 February 2024
  • Location: Fortress Sydney, Central Park Mall, Level 2/28 Broadway, Chippendale NSW 2008

Good luck to all the entrants!

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
foamstars gameplay playstation plus subscribers
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Monthly free games for February 2024 revealed

Here's all the latest free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
riffmaster pdp guitar controller
?>
News

PDP reveals Riffmaster guitar controller for Rock Band 4, Fortnite Festival

A new era of console peripherals is upon us, as PDP reveals its snazzy Riffmaster guitar controller.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
?>
News

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets dedicated PlayStation State of Play in February 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to get a dedicated State of Play showcase in February 2024.

Leah J. Williams
until dawn ps5 pc remaster
?>
News

Until Dawn is getting a PS5 and PC remaster in 2024

Until Dawn is officially getting a remaster for PS5 and PC.

Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2 gameplay trailer
?>
News

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets odd new trailer

Death Stranding 2 is officially subtitled "On the Beach" and it's coming in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login