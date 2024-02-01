PlayStation State of Play: Every major game announcement

News

PlayStation has kicked off the calendar year with a fresh new State of Play, revealing tidbits about upcoming and newly-announced games for PS5 and PS VR2. While headlined by teasers for Rise of the Ronin (Team Ninja) and Stellar Blade (Shift Up), there was plenty of other major announcements and news within the virtual showcase – including new trailers for Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2, Judas, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and more.

Here’s everything revealed during the PlayStation State of Play for January 2024.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Helldivers 2 gets a launch trailer

The first trailer of the PlayStation State of Play for January/February 2024 was for Helldivers 2, in all its alien arse-kicking glory. It was essentially a flash reel of the action, with player combat and team-based fights on barren planets shown off. The game launches for PS5 and PC on 8 February 2024.

Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic survival action-adventure

Next up was a trailer for Stellar Blade, a new adventure game from Shift Up. In this game, you live on a post-apocalyptic earth where a mysterious enemy has forced the human race to live in colonies, hiding out of fear. You are a human in this world, working alongside a band of fellow humans, attempting to survive.

While Stellar Blade looks gorgeous, it does have some very funny quirks – including silly boob jiggle physics that makes each of the game’s female characters seem like they’re smuggling sentient orbs. Regardless, there’s plenty of flashy action and cool visuals in the game – and it seems like it’ll be a snappy adventure. It arrives for PS5 on 26 April 2024.

Sonic x Shadow Generations revealed

Next, Sega turned up to reveal a remaster for Sonic Generations, titled Sonic x Shadow Generations. This appears to be a new version of the original game with classic levels remastered, and new levels starring Shadow the Hedgehog. It’s coming in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

This was followed by a trailer for HoYoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero, which is in development for PlayStation. A trailer for Foamstars also turned up, with flashy, soapy battles shown off.

Dave the Diver comes to PlayStation in April 2024

Next up, a trailer for Dave the Diver revealed it’s coming to PlayStation in April 2024 – and that GODZILLA is coming to the game????? This kaiju expansion launches in May 2024.

V Rising gets a new, gothic trailer

Next up, V Rising was re-revealed in a new trailer. This is a gothic top-down adventure game that features plenty of epic, bloody battles. Here’s the official description: “Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive.” It’s coming in 2024.

Silent Hill: The Short Message finally revealed

After months of rumours, Silent Hill: The Short Message has been revealed. In this game, you play as a young woman who is tormented after an attempt to commit suicide. The full game is free to play, and it’s available today.

New Silent Hill 2 gameplay trailer revealed

This was followed by a trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake. This game features a whole host of newly-remastered monsters, and plenty of gory, bloody action.

It does not currently have a launch date.

Judas shown off in wild, over-the-top trailer

Next up, a new trailer for Judas was revealed. This is a BioShock-like adventure (Ghost Story Games is led by BioShock director Ken Levine) that takes players through a strange, surreal city filled with crazed citizens, and plenty of drama. The game does not currently have a release date.

Metro Awakening VR is a new Metro VR game

This was followed by a trailer for Metro Awakening VR, a creepy shooter adventure for PlayStation VR2. Brief snippets of gameplay revealed plenty of jump scares – so maybe hold off on this one if you’re not a horror fan. It’s coming in 2024.

Legendary Tales is a fantasy VR adventure

Another PlayStation VR2 title followed: Legendary Tales. This fantasy dungeon crawler sees you enter great caverns and pits, wielding weapons in grand battles. It launches on 8 February 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gets new trailer

A new trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2 turned up next. This fantasy adventure allows you to enter a monster-filled world, wielding weapons to take down roaming beasts. There looks to be plenty of epic encounters in the upcoming game, and plenty of challenge for wily warriors. It launches on 22 March 2024.

Rise of the Ronin is an open world samurai adventure

Next up, Team Ninja put in an appearance to reveal more about Rise of the Ronin, a new open world samurai adventure. The game looks drop-dead gorgeous, and appears to be inspired by history, although a heightened version with plenty of over-the-top action.

For those who’ve begged for a Japan-set Assassin’s Creed adventure for years, this game looks like it’ll scratch that very particular itch. It launches for PS5 on 22 March 2024.

Until Dawn is being remastered

As revealed during the PlayStation State of Play, horror classic Until Dawn is getting a remaster for PlayStation 5 and PC. It’s coming in 2024.

Death Stranding 2 gets a strange new trailer

Next up, a new trailer for Death Stranding 2 from Kojima Productions aired. This trailer introduced a strange inky kitty, and featured an autopsy on a living patient covered with black ink and circular markings. Like its predecessor, it appears this game will be deeply, deeply strange.

After the autopsy sequence, Norman Reedus and Lea Séydoux have a conversation amongst themselves, and with a tiny stop-motion captured puppet, which looks awesome in motion.

As in the first game, Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges will need to save the world by travelling vast landscapes, carrying goods, fixing certain structures, defeating enemies, and laying bridges. Higgs (Troy Baker) is also back in this sequel, and just as odd as ever.

As revealed, Death Stranding 2 is subtitled On The Beach, and it’s coming in 2025.

Following this trailer, Hideo Kojima turned up to announce a new action espionage adventure in development at Kojima Productions, in collaboration with PlayStation Studios. It’s an original IP, but not much is known about it yet.

At the conclusion of the show, it was revealed that State of Play will return on 6 February 2024 with a dedicated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth celebration.

You can catch up with the latest PlayStation State of Play on YouTube.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

