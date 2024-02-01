Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets dedicated PlayStation State of Play in February 2024

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, the next iteration of the event was confirmed with the announcement of a dedicated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth showcase. As revealed, the show will take place on 6 February 2024, and will feature “new gameplay details, along with exciting news you won’t want to miss” – so those looking forward to the game will have plenty of reasons to tune in.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth didn’t get a chance to shine in the latest State of Play as expected, but that likely means big things have been saved for the upcoming showcase. Exact timing and length for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play has not been revealed, but we anticipate it will be fairly meaty and contain a number of new reveals ahead of the game’s launch later in the month.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch exclusively for PS5 on 29 February 2024, so there’s not much longer to go before players will be able to discover the game’s secrets for themselves – but regardless, the showcase should provide an extra sprinkling of excitement.

Read: PlayStation State of Play: Every major game announcement

So far, we know Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the middle chapter of the modern FF7 trilogy, continuing the brilliant story of Remake while paving the way for a devastating, triumphant conclusion. As players work through the game, they’ll traverse iconic locations from the original game, including The Forgotten Capital, experience tragedy (no spoilers), and meet brand new companions in the form of Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and other fan-favourites.

We’re likely to learn more about this journey and debuting characters in the upcoming State of Play, so stay tuned for more details. As soon as we know more about timing and how to tune in, we’ll update this article.