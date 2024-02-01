News

 > News > PlayStation

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets dedicated PlayStation State of Play in February 2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to get a dedicated State of Play showcase in February 2024.
1 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

PlayStation

Image: Square Enix

Share Icon

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, the next iteration of the event was confirmed with the announcement of a dedicated Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth showcase. As revealed, the show will take place on 6 February 2024, and will feature “new gameplay details, along with exciting news you won’t want to miss” – so those looking forward to the game will have plenty of reasons to tune in.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth didn’t get a chance to shine in the latest State of Play as expected, but that likely means big things have been saved for the upcoming showcase. Exact timing and length for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play has not been revealed, but we anticipate it will be fairly meaty and contain a number of new reveals ahead of the game’s launch later in the month.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to launch exclusively for PS5 on 29 February 2024, so there’s not much longer to go before players will be able to discover the game’s secrets for themselves – but regardless, the showcase should provide an extra sprinkling of excitement.

Read: PlayStation State of Play: Every major game announcement

So far, we know Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be the middle chapter of the modern FF7 trilogy, continuing the brilliant story of Remake while paving the way for a devastating, triumphant conclusion. As players work through the game, they’ll traverse iconic locations from the original game, including The Forgotten Capital, experience tragedy (no spoilers), and meet brand new companions in the form of Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and other fan-favourites.

We’re likely to learn more about this journey and debuting characters in the upcoming State of Play, so stay tuned for more details. As soon as we know more about timing and how to tune in, we’ll update this article.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
foamstars gameplay playstation plus subscribers
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Monthly free games for February 2024 revealed

Here's all the latest free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
riffmaster pdp guitar controller
?>
News

PDP reveals Riffmaster guitar controller for Rock Band 4, Fortnite Festival

A new era of console peripherals is upon us, as PDP reveals its snazzy Riffmaster guitar controller.

Leah J. Williams
final fantasy 7 date night fortress sydney
?>
News

Fortress Sydney is hosting a cute Final Fantasy 7 date night for Valentine's Day

Square Enix and Fortress Sydney have teamed up for an adorable Valentine's Day event.

Leah J. Williams
until dawn ps5 pc remaster
?>
News

Until Dawn is getting a PS5 and PC remaster in 2024

Until Dawn is officially getting a remaster for PS5 and PC.

Leah J. Williams
death stranding 2 gameplay trailer
?>
News

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach gets odd new trailer

Death Stranding 2 is officially subtitled "On the Beach" and it's coming in 2025.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login