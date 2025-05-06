News

 > News > Culture

Fallout 1 + 2 source code has been preserved, despite Interplay order

Interplay co-founder Rebecca Heineman archived the source code in the 1990s.
6 May 2025 11:09
Leah J. Williams
fallout interplay games preservation

Culture

Image: Interplay Productions

Share Icon

Several weeks ago, Fallout creator Tim Cain went viral for claiming Interplay “lost” the entirety of Fallout‘s development archive, creating a major obstacle to preservation of the game’s history. Following these reports, Interplay co-founder Rebecca Heineman has confirmed at least some of this archive remains, as she personally made it a “quest” to preserve Interplay’s games after the company lost the source code for Wasteland.

Speaking to VideoGamer, Heineman confirmed source code for both Fallout and Fallout 2 is safe, as is data for a range of other Interplay titles. That’s despite the company reportedly telling employees that all personal copies of files they owned had to be destroyed, as Interplay itself would manage the archive.

Per Heineman, she saw first-hand how Interplay treated its titles, and so decided to take matters into her own hands in the 1990s.

Wasteland was ported to PC by someone else, so I asked for the source and was given a blank stare,” Heineman explained of her inspiration. “I went to the COO’s office and he gave me a cardboard box that looked like it was run over by a truck and it had some of the source on floppies. I ended up contacting friends at Electronic Arts to get a copy of the source we sent them when Wasteland shipped.”

Read: Tim Cain says Interplay “lost” Fallout development archives

As she told VideoGamer, the incident inspired her to “snapshot” everything and archive it on CD-ROMs. By the time she left Interplay in 1995, she had copies of “every game” the studio did, with “no exceptions.” Fallout and Fallout 2 were snapshotted as part of this process, so the games have been preserved.

There is one additional complication, however. Bethesda Game Studios owns the rights to Fallout, and therefore the preserved source code is now under its jurisdiction.

Fallout would require permission from Bethesda,” Heineman explained. While she was previously able to release code for her 3DO port of DOOM, this was under special circumstances, and with the permission of id Software. Bethesda may still allow the release of the Fallout source code, but Heineman simply hasn’t “gotten around to asking them.”

“I need expressed permission to release, despite the source code being pretty much obsolete,” Heineman explained. In future, we may still see the source code released, with permission, but for now, we’ll have to wait to see what eventuates. At the very least, it’s good to know Fallout and Fallout 2 remain in good hands, and that Heineman is aware of the value of the data preserved.

As Heineman notes, other artefacts from the franchise’s development – like Tim Cain’s notes and early iterations – remain “lost” as previously described, but it’s certainly a good thing that one of the most important slices of its history, the actual source code, remains.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

sxsw sydney 2024
?>
News

SXSW Sydney 2025 Games Festival speakers include Skill Up, Noclip founders

Game studio founders, developers, and directors also join the lineup.

Leah J. Williams
ecco the dolphin game sega
?>
News

Ecco the Dolphin is getting three new video games

A new tide is rolling in.

Leah J. Williams
gears of war reloaded
?>
News

Gears of War remaster launches in August 2025

Lock and load.

Leah J. Williams
epic games store
?>
News

Epic Games will no longer take fee on first USD $1M earned per app

Developers will now have a significant leeway.

Leah J. Williams
games exchange program noble steed
?>
News

The Games Exchange: Australia x Indonesia takes place in May 2025

Pop in to see new and upcoming games from Australia and Indonesia.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login