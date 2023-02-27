Fallout: New Vegas remaster has Obsidian’s full support

Fallout: New Vegas has often been regarded as the best of the Fallout games for its unique personality, complex storyline, and sense of cowboy style. Despite this, it’s still been relegated to the older PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 systems, with no modern console ports or remaster available for keen players. While a few big games of that era like BioShock and Borderlands are well supported, New Vegas has been left by the wayside.

In a new interview with TheGamer, Obsidian game directors Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky (who were part of the team that brought Fallout to life in the first place) have enthused about the game’s potential to make a grand return in remastered form, calling it an ‘awesome’ idea.

‘Not that it’s up to me, but wouldn’t a graphical remaster of Fallout: New Vegas be awesome?’ Cain said. Boyarsky agreed. The Outer Worlds production director Eric DeMilt was similarly enthusiastic, as he felt the game had retained a strong enough following to remain popular.

‘When it came out, it had stability issues. It’s overcome those, and now people are able to go back to that game, because those characters and the stories are just rich, and people want to be in there,’ DeMilt said.

Read: Everything we know about the Fallout TV show

Obsidian’s joint support is welcome – and may lead to renewed conversations about a Fallout: New Vegas remaster. While the award-winning studio is not the current developer of the Fallout series – the latest game, Fallout 76, was developed by Bethesda Game Studios – both Obsidian and Bethesda are now owned by parent company, Xbox Game Studios.

That means the power to bring back the game remains solely in Xbox’s hands.

While Obsidian will likely be tied down with new projects, like continuing to support the excellent Pentiment and Grounded, as well as working on The Outer Worlds 2, the pipe dream of a Fallout: New Vegas remaster should be allowed to thrive.

There’s no doubt the adventure is starting to look its age, with uncanny faces, blurry textures, and a bland wasteland diminishing the enjoyment of newer players. A texture remaster could refresh and update this classic story, providing a new window for everyone to experience the best of what Fallout has to offer.

While a remaster feels inevitable, we’ll have to wait to see whether it will finally eventuate. The fans want it, Obsidian wants it. Let’s hope Microsoft is just as enthusiastic in future.