Evil Dead: The Game won’t get new content, Switch version cancelled

A year-and-a-half on from launch, Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead: The Game is already winding up, with development work now officially ceasing, and the game’s Nintendo Switch port cancelled. The game was launched to positive reviews in May 2022 – although, it appears this wasn’t enough to justify continued work on the game.

While the Evil Dead adaptation found a passionate audience, it entered a crowded multiplayer survival horror genre dominated by major, well-established titles like Dead by Daylight – which continues to add in new tie-in content like celebrity guest stars, and additional themed maps.

For now, ED:TG will remain live and online for players to continue to enjoy matchups, although no fresh content will be released in future. Rather, players will have to content themselves with the many existing maps and characters in the game.

“Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game,” Saber Interactive announced on Twitter. “We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.”

Read: Nicolas Cage is now available in Dead by Daylight

“We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise. On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support.”

In recent years, several major online multiplayer games have taken similar steps to shutter and sunset games. Marvel’s Avengers is the most recent title to make the leap, with the game being removed from storefronts entirely by the end of September 2023 – but a number of other titles including Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, Gundam Evolution, CrossfireX, Knockout City, and Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera have also shut down over the last few months.

While some live service titles have enjoyed recent successes, it appears tough competition and tougher economic conditions have collided to create less-than-ideal circumstances for those looking to crack into the market. Battle royale mainstays like Fortnite remain popular, but up-and-comers appear to be battling for an ever-shrinking slice of the live service pie.

For now, Evil Dead: The Game will remain live – although with new content ceasing, it may be a matter of time before the final curtain closes. Stay tuned for more about this online multiplayer title, and what its future looks like.