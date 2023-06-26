News

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera set to shut down

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will close down for good in September 2023.
26 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, a spin-off version of the original Call of Duty: Warzone, will be shut down for PC and consoles on 21 September 2023, after a solid run. The news was announced by developer Activision Blizzard, in a blog post thanking players for time spent on the game.

‘We all have had incredible Warzone experiences across the CoD franchise since its first launch, including those in Warzone Caldera,’ the studio announced via the Call of Duty website. ‘Thank you to the Call of Duty community and to our developers for making Call of Duty: Warzone an amazing place to play together.’

As confirmed by Activision Blizzard, all Caldera ‘gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services’ will expire in September, although any purchased content that crosses over with Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard will remain accessible in those games.

The Caldera shut down will reportedly not have an impact on Warzone 2.0 or Warzone Mobile gameplay, as each experience is siloed.

In its announcement, Activision Blizzard encouraged players who haven’t transitioned to these newer experiences to make the leap – highlighting ‘a vast amount of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps’ as well as Ranked Play and DMZ Beta modes as reasons for picking up the Warzone successors.

Development resources devoted to Caldera will be reallocated to the newer version of Warzone following its planned shutdown, as the Call of Duty team focusses on ‘exciting new experiences’ for the franchise.

Those keen to keep playing Caldera and its unique maps will have until the 21 September 2023 cutoff date to enjoy rounds. Following this date, the game will become inaccessible as live service is closed.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

