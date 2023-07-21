News

 > News > Xbox

Gundam Evolution will be shut down in November 2023

Gundam Evolution was only launched in September 2022.
21 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
Gundam Evolution

PC

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Gundam Evolution, the live service multiplayer 6v6 shooter launched in September 2022 will be shut down shortly. The news was announced by developer Bandai Namco, which confirmed Gundam Evolution will cease operation on 29 November 2023, just over a year after the service went live.

‘We wanted to create a title that brought FPS fans and Gundam fans together,’ executive producer Kazuya Maruyama said on the Gundam Evolution website. ‘We challenged ourselves to create an authentic Gundam FPS game that could be played globally. Unfortunately, we have determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players.’

‘We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has played the game and supported us to this point. At the same time, we would like to sincerely apologise to our fans and players.’

An exact reason for the sudden shutdown was not provided, but as with all live service games, it’s likely several challenging factors came into play.

Read: Knockout City was shuttered due to inflation, low player retention

The crowded live service games market makes launching a new product, even one backed by a license as popular as Gundam, very complex. Given harsh economic circumstances that have dissuaded players from spending generously on video games, and a need for high player retention to maintain increased server and development costs, it’s fair to say live service games are challenging to make viable.

In recent months, we’ve seen a number of live service titles shuttered – including Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, Knockout City, CrossfireX, Apex Legends Mobile, and Rumbleverse. It appears the tide is turning, with companies now reckoning with fading audience bases, and dramatically changed global circumstances.

In the following months, Gundam Evolution will continue to roll out new content, including fresh maps and units so that ‘players can enjoy Gundam Evolution to the fullest till the very end’. Once this content concludes, players will need to prepare for a formal shut down on 29 November 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation
More
baldurs gate 3 choices 17,000 endings
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 reportedly has 17,000 possible endings

No two games of Baldur's Gate 3 are going to be the same, thanks to player-driven choices.

Leah J. Williams
freeplay: parallels 2022
?>
News

Freeplay: Parallels returns to MIGW in October 2023

Freeplay: Parallels will return as part of Melbourne International Games Week 2023.

Leah J. Williams
murder by numbers epic games store eso
?>
News

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers are free on the Epic Games Store

The latest free game offerings on the Epic Games Store come highly recommended.

Leah J. Williams
dolphin emulator steam nintendo controversy
?>
News

Nintendo Wii and GameCube emulator Dolphin cancels Steam launch

Dolphin will no longer launch on Steam, as the team requires permission from Nintendo.

Leah J. Williams
ubisoft financial results q1 2023
?>
News

Ubisoft reports year-on-year drop for Q1 2023-24 financial results

Ubisoft has reported an 8.7% year-on-year drop in net bookings that still exceeded company forecasts.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login