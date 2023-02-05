News

 > News > Xbox

CrossfireX will shut down in May 2023

CrossfireX joins a long list of live service games being shuttered in the first half of 2023.
6 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
crossfirex game shut down

Xbox

Image: Remedy Entertainment / Smilegate

Share Icon

CrossfireX is the latest live service game to fall victim to the woes of 2023. As confirmed by developers Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate, the Xbox-exclusive shooter will be shut down on 18 May 2023, with even the game’s main campaign set to be sunsetted. The news follows CrossfireX‘s first anniversary; it was launched in early 2022.

‘Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honour and pleasure of supporting our players,’ the CrossfireX team said in a blog post.

‘Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us.’

All game sales have already been halted in preparation for shutdown, and no new content will be added to the game before it closes. Those who made purchases in the last two weeks can now submit a refund request, and everyone else has been encouraged to pop into the game before service ends permanently.

A clear reason for the shuttering was not shared, however several factors were likely working against the CrossfireX team.

In addition to live service games being expensive to run, and player retention becoming incredibly difficult, CrossfireX never achieved the critical acclaim of its nearest rivals. Many critics took issue with the game’s bland characters, its poor pacing, and rough controls which derailed the overall experience. This likely contributed to the decision to shut down the game and move on.

Likewise, many other live service games have recently announced a closure of service. Within the last month, Rumbleverse, Apex Legends Mobile, and Battlefield Mobile have all called it quits. The Back 4 Blood team also announced a stop to new content, although this game’s service will continue.

It appears we’re now hitting peak maturation for live service games, with many developers now forced to consider their long-term outlook, and determine whether ambitious projects can balance fan passion with tough live service requirements, like the need for consistent in-game content and maintenance. As it stands, it appears many live service games have not achieved this goal.

CrossfireX will officially shut down on 18 May 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
dragon age dreadwolf gameplay footage
?>
News

Dragon Age Dreadwolf gameplay leaks online

New footage from the upcoming Dreadwolf reportedly looks inspired by God of War.

Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard sec charges
?>
News

Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million to settle misconduct charges

Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle impending charges.

Leah J. Williams
nina tekken 8
?>
News

Tekken 8 trailer confirms the return of Nina Williams

The latest fighter to enter the Tekken 8 arena is Nina, the stylish, gun-toting assassin.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed valhalla dawn of ragnarok grammy award
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC soundtrack wins Grammy Award

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok has taken out the first ever dedicated Grammy Award for video game soundtracks.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's wolverine game
?>
News

Marvel's Wolverine game could be out in late 2024

Marvel's Wolverine will also reportedly take place before the hero joins the X-Men.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login