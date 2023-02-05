CrossfireX will shut down in May 2023

CrossfireX is the latest live service game to fall victim to the woes of 2023. As confirmed by developers Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate, the Xbox-exclusive shooter will be shut down on 18 May 2023, with even the game’s main campaign set to be sunsetted. The news follows CrossfireX‘s first anniversary; it was launched in early 2022.

‘Since the launch of the game, we have worked tirelessly to bring it to a point where we can all be proud, and throughout it all we have had the honour and pleasure of supporting our players,’ the CrossfireX team said in a blog post.

‘Coming to this decision was not easy, however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us.’

All game sales have already been halted in preparation for shutdown, and no new content will be added to the game before it closes. Those who made purchases in the last two weeks can now submit a refund request, and everyone else has been encouraged to pop into the game before service ends permanently.

A clear reason for the shuttering was not shared, however several factors were likely working against the CrossfireX team.

In addition to live service games being expensive to run, and player retention becoming incredibly difficult, CrossfireX never achieved the critical acclaim of its nearest rivals. Many critics took issue with the game’s bland characters, its poor pacing, and rough controls which derailed the overall experience. This likely contributed to the decision to shut down the game and move on.

Likewise, many other live service games have recently announced a closure of service. Within the last month, Rumbleverse, Apex Legends Mobile, and Battlefield Mobile have all called it quits. The Back 4 Blood team also announced a stop to new content, although this game’s service will continue.

It appears we’re now hitting peak maturation for live service games, with many developers now forced to consider their long-term outlook, and determine whether ambitious projects can balance fan passion with tough live service requirements, like the need for consistent in-game content and maintenance. As it stands, it appears many live service games have not achieved this goal.

CrossfireX will officially shut down on 18 May 2023.