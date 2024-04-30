News

 > News > Nintendo

Jackbox Naughty Pack adds ‘spice’ and ‘dirty fun’

Jackbox is getting racy with its latest mini-game pack.
30 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
jackbox naughty pack

PC

Image: Jackbox Games

Share Icon

Jackbox Games has revealed the Jackbox Naughty Pack during the ID@Xbox showcase, in a new trailer promising a bit of spice and romance for adults. The first trailer for the upcoming pack was brief and filled with innuendo, but the game’s description reveals much more about what to expect from the first “Mature 17+” rated Jackbox game.

“Dim the lights and charge up your devices (you know which ones) because here comes Jackbox Naughty Pack, an intimate pack of three games that are sure to have you laughing and maybe even sweating just a little, coming out later this year,” Jackbox Games revealed.

There will be more details arriving in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere] likely around Summer Game Fest time, but in the meantime, Jackbox has teased a pack “full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces.”

“We heard what some of you were doing with our games. And we thought, sure, why not?”

Read: The best board games for parties

As hinted by Jackbox in its press release, the Jackbox games have always been fairly racy. While they are freeform and don’t necessarily require lewdness, games played between adults are often packed with innuendo, spice, and all too many poorly-drawn genitals.

Jackbox Games has chosen to lean into those proclivities with the new Naughty Pack, introducing three new games designed specifically for adults, seemingly with “intimate” gameplay. It’s unclear for now whether the Naughty Pack is pitched at couples or rowdy groups – it will depend on the kind of intimacy presented, and the potential for awkwardness – but we’re set to learn much more about the game in future, and these questions are likely to be quickly answered.

For now, it appears those looking for a license to get weirder during Jackbox sessions are set to have the perfect excuse in the Naughty Pack. Stay tuned to learn more about the upcoming game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Final Fantasy 14 FF14 Dawntrail
?>
News

Square Enix reports ¥22.1 billion of 'content abandonment losses'

Square Enix has seemingly cancelled a range of games, following an internal review.

Leah J. Williams
xbox game pass little kitty big city
?>
News

Little Kitty, Big City and more coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024

Here's the first wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2024.

Leah J. Williams
adgas australian game development awards 2023
?>
News

AGDAs 2024 now open for award submissions

The annual Australian Game Developer Awards will take place in October 2024.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox logo xbox games showcase
?>
News

Major Xbox Games Showcase announced for June 2024

Xbox has announced its latest showcase will spotlight Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and third-party partners.

Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game
?>
News

Life by You now 'ready' for early access launch in June 2024

Life By You is officially launching in early access on PC in June 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login