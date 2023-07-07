Nicolas Cage is now available in Dead by Daylight

Nicolas Cage has officially landed in Dead by Daylight, taking his place as a Survivor in the Public Test Build ahead of a full debut in the main game, on 25 July 2023. Players can now access Cage via PTB on Steam, where he’s selectable amongst a host of other Survivors.

As far as the lore goes, Cage has entered the world of Dead by Daylight accidentally, with his strange energy being summoned by the mysterious Entity while he’s filming a role for a mysterious new movie. Cage at first thinks he’s in yet another film, or being pranked, before he realises he’s been transported to a strange universe where Killers haunt Survivors in deadly cat-and-mouse chases.

With this frightening knowledge, Cage must harness his natural acting abilities to take down evil creatures, and help his troupe survive the night.

Read: Nicolas Cage’s Dracula film, Renfield, has a video game spin-off

You can see the beginnings of this journey in a new trailer for his arrival:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Ahead of Nicolas Cage’s official launch in the game, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed his special Survivor Perks and abilities, which seem to largely revolve around dramatic screaming and acting techniques.

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage Perks

Dramaturgy – Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds, followed by an unknown effect (one of the following). Exposed for 12 seconds Gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds Scream, but nothing happens Gain a random rare item in hand with random add-ons and drop any held item.

– Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds, followed by an unknown effect (one of the following).

The same effect cannot happen twice in a row. Causes exhaustion for 60/50/40 seconds. Can’t be used while exhausted.

Scene Partner – Activates when you are in the Killer’s Terror Radius. Whenever you look at the Killer, scream, then see the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds.

There is a chance you will scream again, if you do, you will see the Killer’s aura for an additional 2 seconds. Scene Partner then goes on cool-down for 60 seconds.

Plot Twist – Activates when you are injured. Press the Active Ability Button 2 while crouched and motionless to silently enter the dying state. When using Plot Twist to enter the dying state, you leave no blood pools, make no noise, and you can fully recover from the dying state. When you recover by yourself using Plot Twist, you are fully healed instantly and you gain 50% Haste for 2/3/4 seconds.

This perk deactivates if you recover by yourself by any means. The perk re-activates when the exit gates are powered.

How to unlock Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight

To unlock Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight, you can either wait until he releases officially on 25 July 2023 – or you can jump into the Public Test Build of the game now. To do so, you’ll need to own a copy of Dead by Daylight on Steam, and follow these steps:

Find Dead by Daylight in your Steam library and right-click to navigate to the ‘Properties’ menu.

Select ‘Betas’ in this menu, and from the dropdown menu, select the ‘Public Test’ option.

Close the window, and the file should automatically download.

Once this download has finished, you’ll be able to temporarily access the public test version of Dead by Daylight, where Nicolas Cage resides. The public test servers for the game are now live, and will close at some point in the coming weeks – so get in quick if you’re keen to Cage your way to victory.