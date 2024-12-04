News

 > News > Culture

FromSoftware is working on multiple games – but not Elden Ring 2

Hidetaka Miyazaki is keen to show "a new FromSoftware" in future.
4 Dec 2024 9:10
Leah J. Williams
elden ring shadow of the erdtree

Culture

Image: FromSoftware

Share Icon

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 – but that’s no excuse for FromSoftware to rest on its laurels. Per CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki, the studio is going full speed ahead into the future, with multiple projects in development, all brimming with new ideas in a “variety of genres.”

Speaking at the PlayStation Partner Awards, he confirmed FromSoftware is keen to show a “new” side in future, with projects helmed by a variety of people. “We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres,” Miyazaki said, per Gematsu and GAME Watch. “There are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it.”

Per IGN Japan, Miyazaki also confirmed Elden Ring 2 is not one of the games currently being developed at the studio. “We’re not particularly considering developing something like Elden Ring 2,” he reportedly said.

He was also reportedly quick to add that he was not denying the possibility of continuing the develop the Elden Ring IP in future. Rather, the studio is happy with how the game has been received so far, and is now focussing on new avenues, buoyed by the success of this title.

Read: Elden Ring mobile reportedly in development at Tencent

FromSoftware has notably taken a more experimental path over the last few years, developing a range of new IP, while also continuing to build on franchises like Armored Core. While it’s most known for hard-hitting titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, it’s also built on its legacy with newer titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – and we all know the major success that was Elden Ring.

The studio has gone from strength to strength with these releases, while continuing to develop new, creative ideas in a time where many studios are leaning into sequels and known IP for the sake of security and “surefire” hits. Leading into the future, FromSoftware will seemingly continue to experiment, developing a range of titles likely to play with audience expectations.

While that means fans of established IP like Elden Ring may be disappointed, if we’ve learned one thing about FromSoftware over the last few years, it’s that the studio still has plenty of grand, ambitious ideas in the tank. We look forward to seeing what’s next, as the studio charts a new course, away from Elden Ring.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
minami lane humble bundle game
?>
News

Wholesome Snack's Humble Bundle offers great cosy games for charity

Bundle proceeds go towards World Central Kitchen.

Leah J. Williams
infinity nikki game
?>
News

Infinity Nikki gets rave reviews ahead of launch

She's beauty, she's grace.

Leah J. Williams
XDefiant ubisoft shut down layoffs
?>
News

XDefiant set to shut down, several Ubisoft offices also set to close

Major changes are set to hit Ubisoft imminently.

Leah J. Williams
indiana jones and the great circle xbox game pass
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass – New arrivals and departures in December 2024

Here's all the latest games arriving to and departing from Xbox Game Pass.

Leah J. Williams
summer of magic mtg
?>
News

MTG's Summer of Magic returns to ANZ on 6 December

This year's rewards include a bottler opener, drink cooler, playmat, and more.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login