FromSoftware is working on multiple games – but not Elden Ring 2

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 – but that’s no excuse for FromSoftware to rest on its laurels. Per CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki, the studio is going full speed ahead into the future, with multiple projects in development, all brimming with new ideas in a “variety of genres.”

Speaking at the PlayStation Partner Awards, he confirmed FromSoftware is keen to show a “new” side in future, with projects helmed by a variety of people. “We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres,” Miyazaki said, per Gematsu and GAME Watch. “There are title(s) directed by me, as well as title(s) directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it.”

Per IGN Japan, Miyazaki also confirmed Elden Ring 2 is not one of the games currently being developed at the studio. “We’re not particularly considering developing something like Elden Ring 2,” he reportedly said.

He was also reportedly quick to add that he was not denying the possibility of continuing the develop the Elden Ring IP in future. Rather, the studio is happy with how the game has been received so far, and is now focussing on new avenues, buoyed by the success of this title.

FromSoftware has notably taken a more experimental path over the last few years, developing a range of new IP, while also continuing to build on franchises like Armored Core. While it’s most known for hard-hitting titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, it’s also built on its legacy with newer titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – and we all know the major success that was Elden Ring.

The studio has gone from strength to strength with these releases, while continuing to develop new, creative ideas in a time where many studios are leaning into sequels and known IP for the sake of security and “surefire” hits. Leading into the future, FromSoftware will seemingly continue to experiment, developing a range of titles likely to play with audience expectations.

While that means fans of established IP like Elden Ring may be disappointed, if we’ve learned one thing about FromSoftware over the last few years, it’s that the studio still has plenty of grand, ambitious ideas in the tank. We look forward to seeing what’s next, as the studio charts a new course, away from Elden Ring.