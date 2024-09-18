News

EA confirms Star Wars Jedi 3 will be Cal Kestis’ final chapter

Cal Kestis' story will conclude in Respawn's next and final Star Wars Jedi adventure.
18 Sep 2024 11:45
Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi survivor cal kestis hero image

Image: Respawn Entertainment / EA

EA has good news and bad news for fans of the Cal Kestis-starring Star Wars Jedi franchise. For those awaiting updates, Respawn Entertainment is now officially “working hard” on the third game in the series, with this likely set to launch within the current console generation. But while this is exciting for fans, Respawn has also confirmed this will be the last major outing for Cal Kestis, as Star Wars Jedi 3 will be the “final chapter of this thrilling story.”

Star Wars Jedi has always been described as a trilogy, with former franchise director Stig Asmussen saying as much in the wake of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s release. Now, we have confirmation of this status.

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” Asmussen told IGN in 2023. “We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Notably, Asmussen recently departed Respawn Entertainment, announcing the formation of his own studio, Giant Skull. Presumably, some of his plans for Star Wars Jedi were established before this departure, but a third game in the trilogy will now go ahead without his oversight.

Read: Star Wars Jedi game director announces new AAA studio, Giant Skull

While this departure is disappointing, there remains high hopes for the third and final chapter in the Cal Kestis saga. Between Fallen Order and Survivor, he’s become a fan-favourite Jedi hero, with loud calls for him to join the “canon” realm of live-action Star Wars, thanks to the talent of Cameron Monaghan (who voices and performs the motion capture for Kestis).

Survivor left Kestis’ story very open-ended, with a world of possibilities ahead for the Jedi and his newly-formed crew. We’ll have to see how this ending plays into the future of Star Wars Jedi, as Respawn Entertainment continues to develop its upcoming sequel.

As EA has announced, the Star Wars Jedi games have now reached “over 40 million Star Wars fans” so there’s certainly plenty of excitement around the next chapter for the franchise. The final game is likely to answer plenty of questions about Kestis’ fate, potentially paving the way for future, non-game appearances – depending on where the hero ends up.

We’ll have to stay patient to hear more, but at the very least, it’s good to hear development work continues. Stay tuned for more on Star Wars Jedi 3 as it arrives.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

