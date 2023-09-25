Star Wars Jedi 3 is officially on the way, per Cal Kestis actor

Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan has confirmed a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development at EA and Respawn Entertainment, during an Ocala Comic Con panel in mid-September 2023.

“We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now,” Monaghan reportedly told his panel audience, per VGC. “That’s a big undertaking, and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things and said and done, we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.”

Beyond these details, Monaghan shared nothing else about the project – but still, details remain tantalising. Stig Asmussen, creative director on the first two games in the Star Wars Jedi series, previously described the game franchise as a trilogy, naturally leading many to assume a third game would eventuate.

The ending of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor certainly leaves the door open for future adventures, as the story of Cal Kestis continues. Where Survivor left off, Kestis had grown as a Jedi and a companion to Nightsister Merrin, with a new destiny before them.

With the recent departure of Asmussen from Respawn – a decision reportedly made with “careful thought and consideration” – the direction of the game’s third chapter was briefly in doubt, but it does appear that it’s now in active development, with Cal Kestis set to return, guided by new leadership.

While the nature of the reveal for the third game is strange, it does align with EA and Respawn’s strategy for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It was always assumed that a second game in the Jedi franchise would arrive eventually, and it wound up being revealed in a surprise trailer in mid-2022, with a fairly short lead time to release.

This proved very effective in the marketing for the game, as the trailer reveal was swiftly followed by hands-on gameplay, and fresh details that allowed excitement to build naturally, over a sustained period. It’s likely the third game will be revealed in a similar, more formal fashion, closer to release.

For now, we know it’s on the way – as previously hinted by comments from Asmussen, with Monaghan’s comments only further cementing that Star Wars Jedi will continue, potentially in a final, third game – or for years to come.

We’ll likely learn more about EA and Respawn’s plans for the upcoming game slowly, over the next few years. Stay tuned for more news about what’s next in the Jedi franchise.