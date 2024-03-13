Star Wars Jedi game director announces new AAA studio, Giant Skull

Stig Asmussen, the game director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has announced his next steps, following a shock departure from EA and Respawn Entertainment. As announced, he will lead new studio Giant Skull in development of its first major game.

Giant Skull is described as a AAA, narrative and gameplay-driven studio with a focus on “story immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds.” The studio is based in Los Angeles, with remote developers around the world.

“The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen said. “We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come.”

Read: Star Wars Jedi game director Stig Asmussen departs Respawn

Asmussen will serve as CEO of Giant Skull, and will be joined by a range of tenured developers from across the games industry. His fellow leaders include Jon Carr (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) as Chief Technology Officer, Patrick Murphy (Fortnite, Valorant) as Art Director, Lauren McLemore (Fortnite) as Lead Producer, Jeff Magers (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) as Design Director, Brian Campbell (Fortnite) as Animation Director, and Anthony Scott (Rocksteady’s Arkham series) as COO/CFO.

“Our values for the studio translate into how we make our games and our relationship with players – autonomy, momentum, curiosity and respect,” Anthony Scott said. “We want players to join us on every step of this amazing journey, as we pave the way for our upcoming game. We’re creating something special and have been fortunate enough to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third person action-adventures.”

For now, all we know of Giant Skull’s debut project is it will be “a AAA, single-player focused action adventure” built on Unreal Engine 5. Given the tenure, experience, and past works of the newly-established Giant Skull crew, it will certainly be a project to watch in future. You can learn more about Giant Skull on its website.