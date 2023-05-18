Dragon Age 4: Dreadwolf won’t be released until at least 2024

The highly-anticipated RPG Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t be ready for 2023, according to a new Q4 and FY23 financial report from publisher, EA. While not mentioned specifically in the report, a list of upcoming titles set for release by the company’s next financial year, which ends on 31 March 2024, did not include any mention or hint at Dreadwolf.

In the list of upcoming titles, the following games were mentioned: Immortals of Aveum, Super Mega Baseball 4, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, F1, Madden 24 and NHL 24, and EA Sports FC (a relaunch of the FIFA brand). Two unannounced titles are also included in this lineup, although they are specifically a ‘racing title’, and another EA Sports title.

There’s a possibility Dreadwolf was not mentioned as the release date is still not public, but given financial reports are typically investor-facing, and function as an indicator of future success, we can assume a post-2023 date for the title is accurate.

Read: New Dragon Age Dreadwolf cinematic released for Dragon Age Day

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf appears to be a massive undertaking – one that developer BioWare has been relatively transparent about. Over the last few months, we’ve been given glimpses at some work-in-progress on the game through a teaser trailer, some cinematics, blog posts, and various comments from development leaders.

In late 2022, BioWare confirmed the game had hit its ‘alpha’ milestone with a basic playable build that functioned from beginning to end. In December, a cinematic detailing the story of antagonist Solas was released, hyping up the villain’s place in the Dreadwolf story.

Beyond a leak of alpha gameplay footage in early 2023, updates for the adventure have since gone quiet, with BioWare likely hard at work on polishing and refining the game.

While these hints at progress led to suggestions that Dreadwolf would be ready for a grand reveal in 2023, that does not appear to be the case as of writing. We’re likely to hear more about the ambitious project over the coming months, but those keenly awaiting the game should exercise patience as BioWare and EA ramp up development over the coming year.