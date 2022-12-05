News

 > News > PC

New Dragon Age Dreadwolf cinematic released for Dragon Age Day

Bioware has released a new cinematic for the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, in celebration of Dragon Age Day 2022.
5 Dec 2022
Edmond Tran
Dragon Age Dreadwolf Dragon Age Day 2022

PC

Image: Bioware

Share Icon

Bioware has released a new piece of content from the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, as part of the celebrations for Dragon Age Day 2022, a community-organised event designed to raise money for charity. This year sees Dragon Age Day raising donations for the Trans Empowerment Project.

Released on 4 December, the one-minute, work-in-progress 2D cinematic titled ‘Who is The Dread Wolf?’ gives a brief summary of Solas, the character and party member introduced in Dragon Age Inquisition. It describes how his true identity was revealed to be Fen’Harel, an ancient elven god of lies, nicknamed the ‘Dread Wolf’. He serves as the primary antagonist for the upcoming sequel.

The cinematic is narrated by the dwarf Varric Tethras, a companion to the protagonist in both Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s reasonable to suggest that this character may return again in Dreadwolf.

As part of the celebration, Bioware also highlighted a series of new posters of the Netflix anime series, Dragon Age: Absolution, which is due to release on the streaming service on 9 December 2022. A new Dragon Age short story and Sims 4 collaboration were also announced, the latter in the same vein as the recent Mass Effect collaboration.

At the time of writing, Dragon Age Day has raised over US $13,000 for the Trans Empowerment Project, and you can still donate via the event’s Tiltify page. The day has previously raised money for organisations like Child’s Play, AbleGamers, and the Legal Defense Fund.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf currently has no firm release window.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Board Games Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
flamecraft christmas gift guide board games
?>
News

The best Christmas gifts for fans of board games

If you're looking to buy Christmas gifts for a board game lover, here's a few ideas to get you started.

Leah J. Williams
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Xbox
?>
News

Monster Hunter Rise heading to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles…

Emily Shiel
Diablo 4 iv activision albany union vote
?>
News

Blizzard Albany QA workers successfully form union

Blizzard Albany QA workers have successfully voted to form a union, despite protests from Activision Blizzard management.

Leah J. Williams
saints row 4 game
?>
News

Saints Row 4 is going free on the Epic Games Store

The news arrives following a major, worldwide upgrade to the game on Steam.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite chapter 4 season one
?>
News

Fortnite Chapter 4 introduces The Witcher, Doom, My Hero Academia

Fortnite is getting wilder and weirder in its latest season of content. Here's everything new to the game.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login