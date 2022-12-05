New Dragon Age Dreadwolf cinematic released for Dragon Age Day

Bioware has released a new piece of content from the upcoming Dragon Age sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, as part of the celebrations for Dragon Age Day 2022, a community-organised event designed to raise money for charity. This year sees Dragon Age Day raising donations for the Trans Empowerment Project.

Released on 4 December, the one-minute, work-in-progress 2D cinematic titled ‘Who is The Dread Wolf?’ gives a brief summary of Solas, the character and party member introduced in Dragon Age Inquisition. It describes how his true identity was revealed to be Fen’Harel, an ancient elven god of lies, nicknamed the ‘Dread Wolf’. He serves as the primary antagonist for the upcoming sequel.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The cinematic is narrated by the dwarf Varric Tethras, a companion to the protagonist in both Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Inquisition. It’s reasonable to suggest that this character may return again in Dreadwolf.

As part of the celebration, Bioware also highlighted a series of new posters of the Netflix anime series, Dragon Age: Absolution, which is due to release on the streaming service on 9 December 2022. A new Dragon Age short story and Sims 4 collaboration were also announced, the latter in the same vein as the recent Mass Effect collaboration.

At the time of writing, Dragon Age Day has raised over US $13,000 for the Trans Empowerment Project, and you can still donate via the event’s Tiltify page. The day has previously raised money for organisations like Child’s Play, AbleGamers, and the Legal Defense Fund.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf currently has no firm release window.