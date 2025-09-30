DraftKings has taken its sports partnerships to new heights in the US by agreeing a multi-year advertising deal with NBCUniversal, including its subsidiary NBC Sports.

When it comes to footprints across the sports arena, DraftKings’ is already Godzilla-sized.

The digital sports gaming and entertainment company has a vast range of alliances with some of the biggest sports bodies in the US and this new deal will provide DraftKings with exclusive opportunities for advertising integration across NBCUniversal’s expansive sports portfolio.

It is another huge step for the top US sportsbook which has just celebrated a new high in its revenue figures for the second quarter of this year.

Last month, DraftKings reported record Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion, a 37% increase over the same period in 2024.

Its sportsbook division contributed $997.9 million to that figure, a 45.3% year-on-year rise.

DraftKings revenue report for April to June (Q2), 2025

What Does This Deal Mean?

This deal replaces in part the reported $500 million five-year Media Services Agreement established between NBCUniversal and Points Bet, which ran from August 2020, but it is not the same all-encompassing collaboration.

In addition to commitments around advertising, the PointsBet agreement included equity options and affiliate fees from the sportsbook.

In 2023 the media partnership was amended so that PointsBet’s marketing commitment was reduced, but the overall alliance was extended by two years.

This new advertising collaboration will see DraftKings featured across all the major sports covered by NBCUniversal’s channels, and gain exclusive rights to purchase digital sponsorships in several categories, including online sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online lottery products and horse wagering.

What Sports Partnerships does DraftKings Hold?

DraftKings has almost a monopoly when it comes to sponsorship deals involving the most popular sports watched and enjoyed by millions in the US.

The betting behemoth is the official daily fantasy sports and sports betting partner of the National Football League, National Hockey League, PGA Tour, Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Women’s National Basketball Association.

It is also the official sports betting partner of the National Basketball Association, the daily fantasy partner of NASCAR and an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball.

DraftKings is daily fantasy sports and sports betting partner of the NFL. Image: Mark J. Rebilas, Imagn

The Boston-headquartered firm was founded and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, originally as a daily fantasy sports provider.

Today, DraftKings has a live sportsbook operating through mobile and retail sports betting outlets in 28 US states, plus Washington DC and Ontario in Canada.

It’s position of strength within the US market was emphasised during the start of the NFL’s regular season, which saw New York online sports betting revenue jump by $28.5 million in one week.

DraftKings led the way in the state with a sports handle of $202.4 million for the week ending September 14, 2025.

The company’s DraftKings brand offers online casino and slot games in five states and in Ontario, while its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand operates in four states plus Ontario.

The sports entertainment and gaming company also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the US.

DraftKings has a daily fantasy sports product that is available in 44 US states, plus the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces.

What Sports Rights Does NBCUniversal Have?

As an integral part of this agreement, DraftKings will be featured across NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of sports properties.

The broadcaster has rights to show action from the NFL, PGA Tour, Ryder Cup, the English Premier League, NBA, WNBA and NCAA football and basketball.

On top of those seasonal rights, the deal includes NBCUniversal’s marquee sporting events, including Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Weekend and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup which will be shown on Spanish-language channel Telemundo.

Melissa Stark, sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Image: Kirby Lee, Imagn Images

After a record-breaking 2024 for viewing figures, NBCUniversal claims to have reached 286 million sports fans a month.

There will also be opportunities for DraftKings to work with NBCUniversal’s hosting talent in promotional activities.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings: “We are proud to join forces with NBCUniversal, an iconic name in sports entertainment, in a landmark multi-year agreement that brings together two industry leaders.

“Our presence throughout NBCUniversal’s sports ecosystem will not only engage fans in powerful new ways but also augment our industry-leading live betting capabilities.

“Together, we will deliver a customer experience that moves at the speed of sports, bringing the thrill of NBA and other top action to life while staying true to our shared passion for innovation, excitement, and the unforgettable experiences that live sports inspire.”

Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President NBC Sports, Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships: “For over a decade DraftKings has dominated the sports betting market, serving as an industry leader and marketplace innovator.

“There is no better company to integrate into our unrivalled portfolio of sports properties.

“Combining our excellence in sports entertainment with DraftKings’ industry leading capabilities will transform the viewer experience just as NBCUniversal prepares to bring an unprecedented slate of sports programming to fans everywhere.”