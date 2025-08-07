Top US sportsbook DraftKings has issued their Q2 revenue figures and there’s a lot to be celebrating with their net income rising to $157.9m

Q2 DraftKings Revenue Up 37% Year-on-Year to $1.5bn – Up $157.9m

It was all smile as at DraftKings HQ this week with the leading US betting site issuing their Q2 revenue figures that saw them hit $1.5bn – which was a new quarterly revenue record for them.

This leap represented a 37% year-on-year hike which has also further cemented their strong financial position in the industry.

The DraftKings net income rose to $157.9m, with the adjusted EBITDA just over double that at $300.6m – meaning a hefty 134.9% increase.

In addition, the top US betting brand also issues operating profits of $150.6m – which was a reverse on their $32.4m loss issued in Q2 in 2024.

The sports betting site has put this turnaround down to better customer engagement, increased hold percentage and sportsbook-friendly outcomes.

DraftKings Revenue Figures 2021 to 2025 (Q2)

2025 – $1.51bn

2024 – $1.1bn

2023 – $875m

2022 – $466m

2021 – $298m

DraftKings Sportsbook Contributed $997.9m To Q2 Revenue

When breaking down the DraftKings revenue figures for Q2, this also highlighted their sportsbook division contributing $997.9m – which is a 45.3% leap from the same period last year.

This took their sports betting arm to $11.5bn (up 6.3%) – with DraftKings attributing a solid hold rate and more efficient customer acquisitions as the big reasons for these impressive figures.

DraftKings iGaming Offering Continues To Grow

The DraftKings iGaming numbers were also on the up – with their Q2 numbers showing at $429.7m – up 22.6%.

While other resources at the gambling site leapt up 26.8% to $85m.

DraftKings issued their full-year guidance in May 2025 – with this set at $6.2bn-£6.4bn, but with these strong Q2 figures are now expecting this to land at the higher end of this estimate.

While the adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 is still between $800m to $900m.

DraftKings Continues To Rollout Across The US

The DraftsKings mobile sports betting offering is now in 25 US states and Washington DC – which means they are covering 49% of the US population.

While they also operate iGaming in five US states, as well as Ontario, Canada.

There are further planned launches in Missouri and also Puerto Rico – now that the last-named received a successful 2024 ballot initiative.