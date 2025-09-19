The start of the NFL season in the US appears to have caused a rush when it comes to online gambling in New York State.

Figures released by the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) show that for the week ending September 14, gross gaming revenue reached $56.8 million, a hefty increase of $28.5 million on the previous week.

The state also recorded its most profitable week for tax revenues on sports betting since the start of June, raising a fraction over $29 million.

September is traditionally a strong month for gambling sites in the US, with both the NFL and NCAA college football seasons up and running.

New York football fans are spoilt for choice having three NFL teams to pick from; the Buffalo Bills who are based in the state and the New York Jets and New York Giants who play their home games at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Bills have had a stellar start to the season securing three straight wins, including a 31-21 victory over Miami Dolphins on Thursday evening.

It has not been such good news for the Giants and the Jets though who have both lost their opening two games.

Giants fans have seen their team suffer two straight defeats. Image: Kevin R Wexler, Imagn Images

Gross Gaming Revenue Doubles

New York’s total online sports betting handle for the week was $533,786,360, an increase of around $6 million on the previous seven days, but gross gaming revenue (GGR) rocketed through the same period, increasing by around 100%.

For the week ended September 7, GGR was $28,330,276 and that ballooned to $56,862,762 the week after.

New York State’s tax rate for online gambling is 51%, so a total of $29,000,008 was generated in tax revenues.

These official figures do not include revenues earned by the many offshore sportsbooks that are accessible to bettors in the US.

New York’s Online Sportsbooks

There are nine regulated sports betting apps who report to the NYSGC: DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars, BetMGM, ESPN BET, BetRivers, Bally Bet and Resorts World.

While DraftKings and FanDuel have been the long-established favourites, Fanatics is effectively the new kid on the block and has made great strides in establishing itself as the state’s third best performing platform.

It’s weekly handle shot up from $51,947,457 to $65,995,965.

The sports handle for the week ending September 14 for all nine online sports betting operators is listed below:

DraftKings NY: $202,367,321

FanDuel NY: $175,030,244

Fanatics Sportsbook: $65,955,965

Caesars Sportsbook: $33,456,391

BetMGM NY: $32,004,675

ESPN BET: $10,529,178

BetRivers: $10,379,827

Bally Bet: $2,923,311

Resorts World: $0

Their GGR for the week was broken down as follows: