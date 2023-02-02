Discord voice chat is finally coming to PS5

After months of rumours, Sony has officially confirmed Discord voice chat will be coming to PS5 consoles in future, with integration available for easier party play. The feature will arrive in the beta version of the latest console update, and will later be rolled out for all players. In addition, the new update will also include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for 1440p resolution screens, the ability to update a DualSense controller wirelessly, and a variety of UX and accessibility tweaks.

Beta participants in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France can expect beta invitations in the coming days, with instructions for how to download the new update included. Everyone else should sit tight and wait for more news, as the final version of the update is expected to launch ‘in the coming months’.

Here’s how Sony describes the new, long-awaited Discord integration:

‘Join a Discord Voice Chat on Your PS5 Console: You can now join Discord voice chats on your PS5 console and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. To start, link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts from your PS5 console following these steps. Then, use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on your PS5 console (make sure your Discord app is updated to the latest version). You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing.’

The linking process should be fairly simple, although you will need to re-link your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts to access these features if you’ve previously set up the connection.

Read: PS5 VRR – What is Variable Refresh Rate and how do you use it?

Once you’re up and running, you’ll be able to chat to friends through the main console menu, and either set up a party to play games together – or just spend time chatting while you journey through your latest quest.

While the PS5 already has Discord-like features, this should streamline multiplayer sessions and ensure everyone can keep in touch along the way.

Elsewhere in the beta update, Sony is adding a variety of improvements including new options for Voice Command, easy saved data migration between PS4 and PS5, and new filters for game sorting in the Library menu. You can check out the full list of features coming in the next PS5 console update via the PlayStation Blog.