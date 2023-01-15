News

PS5 firmware update 7.00 reportedly adding Discord integration

A report has suggested that PS5 firmware update 7.00 will add Discord chat integration, as well as cloud streaming for PS5 games.
16 Jan 2023
Edmond Tran
Discord Logo

Image: Discord

Popular chat platform Discord may soon be getting a full integration into the upcoming firmware 7.00 update of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) operating system, if a report from Insider Gaming proves to be accurate.

In 2021, Sony made a minority investment in the popular chat platform Discord, in a funding round that raised more than USD $100 million against a USD $7 billion company valuation.

At the time, President and CEO of PlayStation Jim Ryan said, ‘Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year.’ Now, it seems that strategy will bear fruit.

Discord itself is an incredibly popular, free-to-use communications app that reportedly boasts over 150 million monthly active users. It rose to popularity because of its widespread usage among video game communities.

The app is available on computers and mobile devices, and users can set up private or public servers to connect with others using text, voice, and video chat. It features a number of integrations specific to video games, where users can easily share what they’re playing with others, as well as join parties to maintain communication.

While the details of Discord’s integration with the PS5 operating system have not been officially detailed, we can assume that platform-wide voice chat will be one of the primary functionalities. It is not known what will happen to PlayStation’s existing party chat system.

Microsoft integrated Discord-based voice chat into its Xbox consoles in late 2022.

Insider Gaming also reports that PS5 firmware 7.00 will also feature cloud streaming for PlayStation 5 games, which will allow users to play games over streaming, rather than needing to install games locally on the console. Insider Gaming’s sources say the feature has been in testing for a number of months, and will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium Tier subscribers.

Stay tuned for an official announcement from PlayStation.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

